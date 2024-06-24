Christophe Robin’s cleansing scalp scrub is a game-changer for oily hair

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

It’s an often overlooked part of the hair wash routine but the scalp is a crucial factor in the look, feel and overall health of your locks. If you suffer from greasy hair or dandruff, it’s probably time you picked up an exfoliating scrub as it could be down to build up on your scalp, blocking the hair follicles.

Scalp exfoliation works in the same way as your skincare exfoliator – you can either opt for a physical or chemical exfoliant that breaks down and sloughs away dead skin and product build-up, which is especially useful if you like using hairspray or are a big advocate of the slicked back hair look.

But not all exfoliators are created equal and finding a good one that works for your hair type is the key to revealing happier, healthier hair over time. The cleansing purifying scrub with sea salt from Christophe Robin is a physical exfoliator that gets into the nitty gritty of your scalp, gently removing

Christophe Robin cleansing purifying scrub with sea salt: £33.60, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery

If your hair’s feeling particularly greasy or dirty our reviewer says this one is the scalp scrub they reach for. “With a good amount of lather, this cleansing and purifying scrub can be worked into the scalp effectively and leaves the scalp and hair looking noticeably cleaner, calmer and flake-free,” they noted.

Although it’s suitable for all hair types, it’s particularly good for oily or greasy hair and sensitive scalps thanks to its ingredients and formula. “The natural ingredient of sea salt crystals helps to stimulate circulation on the scalp, which in turn can have an effect on new hair growth and the health of the scalp more generally,” they said.

This one might be a little coarser than some others on the market, but it’s a lifesaver for removing build-up on the scalp and leaving your hair looking and feeling clean, fresh and rejuvenated.

