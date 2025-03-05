Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Historically known for its whizzy domestic appliances, Dyson shook up the beauty industry back in 2016 with the launch of its first supersonic hair dryer. The brand reimagined the digital motor used in its vacuums and hand-drying appliances for its hair tools, and now the rest is history. In quick succession, the brand launched the now-iconic airwrap multi-styler and the corrale hair straighteners.

Its innovative approach set a new standard for the industry – essentially rethinking the fundamental design and technology of the hair dryer and prioritising hair health.

A certified bemouth of the beauty world, any new launch of Dyson is met with rapturous attention. Now, the brand has announced that its professional version of the supersonic hair dryer will be available to purchase for the very first time. It was first unveiled in February 2024 at Paris Fashion Week, with only stylists and pros having been able to get their hands on the tool.

The new launch has been described as Dyson’s most powerful and lightweight hair dryer yet. Setting it apart from the other tools in the range, the pro hair dryer boasts a unique “r” design, making it 20 per cent smaller and 30 per cent lighter than the original supersonic, adding to its user-friendly appeal.

From the launch date to the tool’s features and price, here’s everything you need to know about the Dyson supersonic r hair dryer.

Dyson supersonic r hair dryer: £449.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Release date: 2 April

Dyson’s latest launch – the supersonic r – boasts a unique, curved shape. Touted as the brand’s lightest and most powerful too yet, the hair dryer promises to deliver salon-quality results at home (it was, until now, exclusively available to pro stylists).

The hair dryer’s ergonomic shape promises to make it more comfortable to hold during styling sessions, while the curved design is said to help style and dry hair in areas that are usually hard to reach.

As ever, Dyson’s packed new innovation into the tool, for example, the motor and heater are automatically adjusted to deliver optimal airflow and temperature. Plus, it features three airflow levels and four heat modes (including a cold shot), as well as an LED, which indicates the current heat control airflow settings. The hair dryer also has a negative charge feature that helps to reduce static in the locks and minimise frizz.

The Dyson hair dryer will also come with a range of attachments that cater for different hair types, from straight and wavy to curly or coily hair. The straight and wavy attachments include a powerful air attachment to dry hair quickly, a pro concentrator for precise styling, a gentle air attachment for even distribution and a smoothing nozzle to tame frizz and flyaways. Meanwhile, the curly and coily tool comes with a powerful air attachment, a pro concentrator, a diffuser, a wide-tooth comb and a flyaway attachment.

Is it worth your money? We’ll bring you our full review as soon as we can.

