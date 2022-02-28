Since its launch in 2001, ghd has become one of the most renowned haircare brands in the beauty business, delivering a succession of high-tech tools that make you feel like you’ve just left the salon, from its cordless straightener (£299, Johnlewis.com) to the new curve thin wand (£139, Johnlewis.com).

If it’s a hair dryer that you’re after though, ghd’s latest offering sets the bar when it comes to achieving the perfect blow dry at home.

The brand’s helios hair dryer, which launched in 2020, is ideal for upgrading your hair kit and is an IndyBest-approved tool that’s beaten Dyson’s supersonic (£329.99, Johnlewis.com) to the top spot in a number of our reviews.

It can be a costly purchase, though, which is why we’re here to share the news that ghd has slashed the price of the helios by an impressive 20 per cent – but you’ll need to act fast as the deal is on for a limited time only.

Ready to create salon-style looks at home? Whether you want a bouncy blow dry or smooth, sleek tresses, here’s everything you need to know about the ghd helios hair dryer.

Ghd helios hair dryer: Was £179, now £143, Ghdhair.com

(ghd)

Attachments: Nozzle

Nozzle Number of speed settings: 2

2 Number of heat settings: 2

2 Cool shot: Yes

Yes Cord length (m): 3

3 Wattage (watts): 2200

Styling tools have come a long way in the past few years and the helios hair dryer is no exception. Arriving on the beauty scene in 2020, the gadget set out to rival Dyson’s supersonic, which is integrated with the same technology as the brand’s vacuum cleaners. But, does it make the cut? Absolutely.

The helios was chosen as the best buy in our round-up of the best hair dryers for 2022, with our tester saying it delivered a “quick and powerful blow dry”. The result of years of research from physicists, engineers and ghd styling professionals, the hair dryer utilises an internal aerodynamic design, which translates to less drying time, smoother cuticles and, ultimately, shinier, frizzy-free locks. “There were two different heat settings, with 110C at the higher end of the scale, as well as the usual cool shot,” our tester said. “Most hair types should find the lower temperature more than enough, but thicker styles might want to crank it up to full heat.”

In case you needed more convincing, we also put the helios and supersonic head-to-head and it was ghd’s offering that came out on top, largely thanks to its incredibly powerful motor – it has a wattage of 2200w, which is 600w higher than the Dyson equivalent.

“More powerful than the Dyson for two thirds of the price, the ghd helios are a must-have for any haircare lover,” our tester explained. “While there are fewer manual temperatures or speed options, you can rest easy knowing that you can sit back and trust the hair dryer to do what’s best for your hair, without consciously changing the settings. Reliable, powerful and easy to use – not to mention more affordable – our top choice is the ghd helios.”

