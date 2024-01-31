Can Manta’s hairbrushes really give me shinier, healthier locks?

Manta original detangle hairbrush
- Why we love it
- Fits in hand comfortably
- Does away with tangles with ease
- Great for taking travelling or on the go
- Take note
- Struggles slightly with thick hair
The company's original hairbrush is the brand’s technology in its simplest form. It fits seamlessly into your hand and is comfortable to hold, thanks to the ergonomic design and handy finger grip. Before first use, it’s recommended that you bend and flex the brush in your hand to increase flexibility – I found that this helped the brush mould to my hand, making the process much easier.
The materials claim to be anti-static, which makes a world of difference for frizzy locks. The specially designed bristles are intended to detangle without going against the hair, pulling, or causing breakages.
One of the major takeaways in testing was how great it is for travelling. It's extremely lightweight, about 46g (yes, I weighed it!). The flexible nature and general squishiness mean it fits into any bag seamlessly. Whether it's a low-maintenance brush for holidays or one to chuck in your handbag, I saw great potential in its travel possibilities.Manta original hairbrush performance
I first tested the brush on wet hair when conditioning, as advised by Manta. It helped distribute the product from root to tip and my strands felt thoroughly coated. While I was impressed by how well such a small brush worked through my hair, it did struggle slightly with thicker tangles – so I’d recommend working in smaller sections if you have particularly thick hair. I did appreciate that the brush was gentle, as often brushing wet hair can be drying and damaging.
Once dry, my hair was unmistakably soft. Often, curly hair can feel heavy or even crispy due to the products used to fight off frizz. But with the addition of the brush, my hair remained non-frizzy and remarkably silky.