Can Manta’s hairbrushes really give me shinier, healthier locks?

Hairbrushes have long since been a staple in daily grooming, and brands have been trying to reinvent them for almost just as long. With new-fangled approaches to detangling, frizz reducing, health boosting and more, these new and shiny combs are everywhere but can any of them make a difference to our manes? This week’s Dragons’ Den episode may be able to answer just that, as Manta hairbrushes take the stage.

These new flexible soft touch brushes were invented by Tim Binnington, an experienced hairdresser for more than 25 years. The brush was made for his wife after she suffered from a life-threatening illness that caused her to lose her hair and she wanted something as gentle as possible. With ordinary brushes causing pain and breakage, she could only bear to use her fingers as a comb, that’s when Binnington got the idea.

Creating a hairbrush that was as gentle as running your fingers through hair was the goal, but it also needed to protect and stimulate hair growth, working with your hair, not against it. Each type of brush is constructed with patented Flexguard technology, meaning each bristle sits on its own base and moves 360 degrees independently through the hair, so you can move and manipulate the brush as you see fit allowing the bristles to glide along and not pull on the hair.

And for those searching for a truly luxe way to look after your hair at home, the brand has also introduced Manta pulse. It has all the same benefits as the Manta original but with an additional vibrating massager, for scalp exfoliating and boosting blood flow helping to stimulate hair growth.

As fabulous as that all sounds, I had to put these wonder brushes to the test for myself and see how they handled my luscious locks.

How I tested Manta hairbrushes

The Manta hairbrushes that were tested (Ella Duggan)

For reference, I have thick curly hair and kept the rest of my haircare routine the same, so any differences caused by the brushes were easily spotted.

To get the full experience, I followed Manta’s clear step-by-step instructions and tested the hairbrushes on both dry and wet hair. I used the Manta pulse to shampoo and exfoliate my scalp deeply, and tested out both pulsation settings in the process. I used the Manta original to comb through conditioned hair for a deeper moisturising treatment.