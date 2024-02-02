Jump to content

Manta’s brushes impressed the Dragons – but did they give me shinier hair?

Claiming to be the secret to strong and healthy hair, I put Manta’s brushes to the test

Ella Duggan
Friday 02 February 2024 10:15
Manta has clear step-by-step instructions online on how to get the best out of each brush, so I followed accordingly

Hairbrushes have long since been a staple in daily grooming, and brands have been trying to reinvent them for almost just as long. With new-fangled approaches to detangling, frizz reducing, health boosting and more, these new and shiny combs are everywhere but can any of them make a difference to our manes? The most recent Dragons’ Den episode may be able to answer just that, as Manta hairbrushes took the stage.

These new flexible soft touch brushes were invented by Tim Binnington, an experienced hairdresser for more than 25 years. The brush was made for his wife after she suffered from a life-threatening illness that caused her to lose her hair and she wanted something as gentle as possible. With ordinary brushes causing pain and breakage, she could only bear to use her fingers as a comb, that’s when Binnington got the idea.

Creating a hairbrush that was as gentle as running your fingers through hair was the goal, but it also needed to protect and stimulate hair growth, working with your hair, not against it. Each type of brush is constructed with patented Flexguard technology, meaning each bristle sits on its own base and moves 360 degrees independently through the hair, so you can move and manipulate the brush as you see fit allowing the bristles to glide along and not pull on the hair.

And for those searching for a truly luxe way to look after your hair at home, the brand has also introduced Manta pulse. It has all the same benefits as the Manta original but with an additional vibrating massager, for scalp exfoliating and boosting blood flow helping to stimulate hair growth.

As fabulous as that all sounds, I had to put these wonder brushes to the test for myself and see how they handled my luscious locks.

How I tested Manta hairbrushes

The Manta hairbrushes that were tested

(Ella Duggan)

For reference, I have thick curly hair and kept the rest of my haircare routine the same, so any differences caused by the brushes were easily spotted.

To get the full experience, I followed Manta’s clear step-by-step instructions and tested the hairbrushes on both dry and wet hair. I used the Manta pulse to shampoo and exfoliate my scalp deeply, and tested out both pulsation settings in the process. I used the Manta original to comb through conditioned hair for a deeper moisturising treatment.

Manta original detangle hairbrush

Manta-original-indybest
  • Why we love it
    • Fits in hand comfortably
    • Does away with tangles with ease
    • Great for taking travelling or on the go
  • Take note
    • Struggles slightly with thick hair
Manta original hairbrush design

The company's original hairbrush is the brand’s technology in its simplest form. It fits seamlessly into your hand and is comfortable to hold, thanks to the ergonomic design and handy finger grip. Before first use, it’s recommended that you bend and flex the brush in your hand to increase flexibility – I found that this helped the brush mould to my hand, making the process much easier.

The materials claim to be anti-static, which makes a world of difference for frizzy locks. The specially designed bristles are intended to detangle without going against the hair, pulling, or causing breakages.

One of the major takeaways in testing was how great it is for travelling. It's extremely lightweight, about 46g (yes, I weighed it!). The flexible nature and general squishiness mean it fits into any bag seamlessly. Whether it's a low-maintenance brush for holidays or one to chuck in your handbag, I saw great potential in its travel possibilities.

Manta original hairbrush performance

I first tested the brush on wet hair when conditioning, as advised by Manta. It helped distribute the product from root to tip and my strands felt thoroughly coated. While I was impressed by how well such a small brush worked through my hair, it did struggle slightly with thicker tangles – so I’d recommend working in smaller sections if you have particularly thick hair. I did appreciate that the brush was gentle, as often brushing wet hair can be drying and damaging.

Once dry, my hair was unmistakably soft. Often, curly hair can feel heavy or even crispy due to the products used to fight off frizz. But with the addition of the brush, my hair remained non-frizzy and remarkably silky.

Manta pulse electric scalp massager shampoo brush

Manta-pulse-indybet
  • Why we love it
    • Feels great
    • Helps with follicle strength and blood flow
    • Exfoliates the scalp
    • Can be used wet and dry
    • Rechargeable
  • Take note
    • Works in products too well, could lead to product build up
    • Pricey
Manta pulse brush design

I’m aware that a vibrating hairbrush may sound either very weird or very relaxing, but in my opinion, it is certainly the latter. This brush features all the same benefits and design elements as the original, including the ergonomic design, Flexguard technology bristles and heat resistance. But what makes it unique is the addition of two speeds of vibrations – either 2,000 pulsations per minute for a relaxing massage or 4,000 pulsations per minute for a stimulating and invigorating increase in blood flow.

By massaging the scalp, the brush is designed to help hair follicles become more flexible, allowing them to turn into stronger hair roots, which should lead to less hair breakage. When shampooing, the vibrations exfoliate the skin and help the product penetrate the scalp – a task that can often be difficult with thick or textured hair. The brush is waterproof and charged using an included USB charger that allows the brush a 90-minute battery life.

Manta pulse brush performance

I first tested this brush when shampooing – applying the product directly onto the brush and working it into the scalp and hair. It may come as no surprise, but this felt like a great spa treatment. The recommended two minutes was almost not long enough as this scratched every itch on my scalp I didn't know I had. Shampoo seeped into my scalp seamlessly and I liked how every strand felt coated. As my hair got more wet though, the brush struggled slightly to manoeuvre every nook and cranny.

My main gripe came when I tried to rinse my hair. I realised the brush had done such a good job at working the shampoo into the scalp, that it was actually a mission to rinse it out again. This is a common problem for thick hair as any excess product can lead to build-up. Despite the brush saying it is ideal for all hair types, I can’t help but feel that it’s probably not best for those with thick hair.

When used on dry hair, the pulse brush is a great scalp massager – I’ve reached for it for a two-minute stimulation blast and tension reliever. Of course, it is too soon to tell the longer-lasting effects of the brush, but I did enjoy the idea that something so good for my hair could also feel so good.

The verdict: Manta hair brushes

Both of these brushes would make a great swap for those wanting a more gentle brush. The Manta original is a great travel buddy and perfect for working in conditioning treatments and leaving hair feeling extremely soft. The Manta pulse is brilliant for relaxing and exfoliating the scalp while promoting blood flow that leads to healthier, stronger-looking hair.

This being said, I’m unsure if the brushes were designed with thick hair in mind, especially when working through dry locks. Due to the flexibility and size of the brush, it struggled to keep a grip and properly comb through each strand. As lovely as exfoliating the shampoo into my scalp felt, this did make it harder to rinse out – an issue that those with thick hair often suffer from as it can lead to product build-up. If used for that purpose, I’d recommend using a treatment like shampoo that’s designed specifically for the scalp and working in smaller sections, so that this little but mighty brush can really work its magic.

For more on all the haircare wonders of the world check out our article on the best shampoos and conditioners for good hair days everyday

