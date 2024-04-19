Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Call it a moment of madness, an incredibly late-to-bloom teenage rebellion or possibly just boredom, but last night, I dyed my hair pink. Of course, as you can see, I’m not talking a candy floss pink à la Katy Perry in 2019 or even a Barbie pink playing into 2011 Nicki Minaj, but a subtle, soft, highlighted shade that if I do say so myself, looks fairly chic.

Usually, one to err on the side of caution, especially when it comes to beauty trends, I’ve tended to keep my hair the same beachy wave balayage look for as long as I can remember. No matter the hairdresser, occasion or budget, brunette, caramel and blonde shades have sat atop my head, occasionally straightened for a more striking style. Snore.

So, when sitting in a Maria Nila hair colour masterclass, swatching small samples of human hair in an attempt to make them bright and bold, inspiration struck. Five hours later, I took everything I learnt (which I’ll share below) and applied it to my own head. No fussy foils, bleach, mixing bowl or hours-long developing time necessary. Boring blonde begone.

The result: a subtle, soft pink, picked up mainly on my blonder strands, and all it took was a colour-packed hair mask that not only tints but also helps to hydrate, adds shine and actually strengthens strands. And, the best part, it actually washes out after around three to ten washes, meaning you can play around without worry. Just keep scrolling to see the full process, should you be bold enough to try it.

How I tested Maria Nila colour refresh

I transformed my hair ( The Independent )

Not only have I always stuck to natural shades of hair dye, but I’ve never actually tried to do it myself (clearly those teenage experimental years were wasted on me), so I really was starting from square one. Luckily, this is exactly why this colour is a great option to go for as not only is it incredibly easy to use but it also washes out quite quickly too. Plus, it’s used by a huge number of professionals in Sweden for quick-fix colouring, so it certainly can pack a punch, too.

After washing my hair with regular shampoo, I mixed three shades of Maria Nila colour refresh into a mug with a spoon (glamourous, I know) until I reached the perfect shade. Once the mug was half full, around 250ml, I added equal parts shampoo to help dilute the shade and make it much more temporary. Then, I massaged it into my head (while wearing plastic gloves) as you would regular shampoo and let it sit for 10 minutes before rinsing it out in the shower and voila, a pretty pink shade that picked up predominatly on my blonde highlights. Now I just have to wait and see how long it lasts.