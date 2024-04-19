Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This at-home hair dye gave me pink locks in 10 minutes

It’s uch cheaper than a salon-appointment and faster, too

Lauren Cunningham
Friday 19 April 2024 17:37
With 18 shades to choose from, there’s something to suit everyone
With 18 shades to choose from, there’s something to suit everyone (The Independent)

Call it a moment of madness, an incredibly late-to-bloom teenage rebellion or possibly just boredom, but last night, I dyed my hair pink. Of course, as you can see, I’m not talking a candy floss pink à la Katy Perry in 2019 or even a Barbie pink playing into 2011 Nicki Minaj, but a subtle, soft, highlighted shade that if I do say so myself, looks fairly chic.

Usually, one to err on the side of caution, especially when it comes to beauty trends, I’ve tended to keep my hair the same beachy wave balayage look for as long as I can remember. No matter the hairdresser, occasion or budget, brunette, caramel and blonde shades have sat atop my head, occasionally straightened for a more striking style. Snore.

So, when sitting in a Maria Nila hair colour masterclass, swatching small samples of human hair in an attempt to make them bright and bold, inspiration struck. Five hours later, I took everything I learnt (which I’ll share below) and applied it to my own head. No fussy foils, bleach, mixing bowl or hours-long developing time necessary. Boring blonde begone.

The result: a subtle, soft pink, picked up mainly on my blonder strands, and all it took was a colour-packed hair mask that not only tints but also helps to hydrate, adds shine and actually strengthens strands. And, the best part, it actually washes out after around three to ten washes, meaning you can play around without worry. Just keep scrolling to see the full process, should you be bold enough to try it.

How I tested Maria Nila colour refresh

I transformed my hair (The Independent)

Not only have I always stuck to natural shades of hair dye, but I’ve never actually tried to do it myself (clearly those teenage experimental years were wasted on me), so I really was starting from square one. Luckily, this is exactly why this colour is a great option to go for as not only is it incredibly easy to use but it also washes out quite quickly too. Plus, it’s used by a huge number of professionals in Sweden for quick-fix colouring, so it certainly can pack a punch, too.

After washing my hair with regular shampoo, I mixed three shades of Maria Nila colour refresh into a mug with a spoon (glamourous, I know) until I reached the perfect shade. Once the mug was half full, around 250ml, I added equal parts shampoo to help dilute the shade and make it much more temporary. Then, I massaged it into my head (while wearing plastic gloves) as you would regular shampoo and let it sit for 10 minutes before rinsing it out in the shower and voila, a pretty pink shade that picked up predominatly on my blonde highlights. Now I just have to wait and see how long it lasts.

Maria Nila colour refresh

Maria Nila colour refresh.png
  • Shades tested: Mix of pink pop, dusty pink and peach
  • Number of shades available: 18
  • Key ingredients: Argan oil, sunflower oil, hydrolysed wheat protein
  • Lasting time: 3-10 washes
  • Application time: 10 minutes
  • Why we love it
    • Can tailor colour intensity
    • Made hair feel incredibly healthy

Although hair colour may conjure up images of bleach and a hefty budget, Maria Nila’s colour refresh is for those wanting to experiment. Available in 18 shades on Amazon, the dyes are housed in a hair mask formula that adds shine and hydration and helps to improve hair health. Plus, it’s only temporary, meaning it should completely come out in between three to ten washes.

The application

Unlike the majority of hair dyes which develop over around an hour or two, and often require foil and a plastic bag or similar to help stop us from making a mess, Maria Nila’s colour refresh, which can be thought of as more as a temporary tint, needs to be treated like a hair mask. Although, there are a number of tips and tricks to get the most out of the colour.

Firstly, remember that we’re all working from different canvases. A bleach blonde will pick up a pink colour much faster and stronger than a deep brunette, so you’ll need to tailor your application depending on your desired result.

As explained above, I started with freshly washed hair (shampoo only, not conditioner) to dilute the colour even further. Then, I mixed together three shades of colour refresh, pink pop, peach and dusty pink until I reached the perfect shade. Of course, quite a lot of colour is needed to ensure you cover your whole head, so do be generous and aim for around 100-300ml depending on your hair type and length.

To dilute it even further for a more subtle shade that should wash out much faster, I then added equal amounts of shampoo to the colour. I massaged in as you would a hair mask, making sure to cover the roots, tips and every strand in between.

For a stronger shade, skip shampoo and leave the colour alone (always with plastic gloves) for 10 minutes. Then, no matter the method you picked, simply wash out as you would your shampoo in the shower. Once the water starts to run clear, you’re ready to dry and style as you wish.

The look

As you can probably tell, I’m incredibly impressed with this hair colour. The application process was easy and the final result was exactly what I was after, a subtle shade of colour that adds just the smallest statement to my otherwise natural-looking locks. In fact, I’m so chuffed with it, it’s given me the confidence to really go for it next time – perhaps I’ll be bold enough to try straight colour dry, let’s see.

But what has probably impressed me the most is the amount of gloss that the mask has left. My hair’s soft, silky and shiny which, of course, is a huge win. I’m now intrigued to see how long it lasts.

  1. £24 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Maria Nila colour refresh

We all know by now that Maria Nila colour refresh, by my standards, is great. It’s healthy for hair, fun to use and, most importantly, can be tailored to your personal preference depending on how you apply it. So, if you’re tempted to try out a new hair colour, especially in time for summer, this is definitely an option to pay close attention to. There are also plenty of natural hues available as well, such as cacao, sand and black, which I’m told work incredibly well as a quick fix to stretch out the time between salon appointments as well.

The only thing to stress is that, as with all hair dye, everyone will have a different result. If your hair is incredibly dark, for example, pink pop probably won’t show up too much. If it’s bleach blonde, you’ll easily look like Avril Lavigne. So do take a look at the brand’s model shots before jumping straight in, lest you be left disappointed.

