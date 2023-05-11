We tried the Ruka Hair ponytail extensions for afro hair

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Co-founded by Tendai Moyo and Ugorji Agbai, Ruka Hair is a hair extensions company specifically designed with Black hair textures in mind – the extensions are made in-house by Black scientists and engineers who understand the behaviour of Black hair.

The brand has been sported by the likes of Serena Williams, who wore the brand’s kinky hair textured ponytail in 2022, while competing at Wimbledon.

As well as offering human-hair textures, the brand has released a synthetic range, named Synths 1, which is also sustainable, due to its biodegradable fibres. Completely plastic-free, from its packaging to the hair fibres themselves, Ruka’s Synths 1 collection is made from a high-quality synthetic material: Ultima collagen fibre.

The ponytails reviewed in this piece are washable (with synthetic hair shampoo, according to Ruka Hair) and come in different lengths, ranging from 12in to 22in. The extensions can also be curled and straightened with heat-styling tools, whether from the human-hair or Synths 1 collections.

Lightweight, the ponytails weigh between 80-100g. Although the company is based in the UK, Ruka Hair also ships internationally to other European countries and the US.

We tried two synthetic and one human-hair ponytail (Maxine Harrison)

How we tested

We tested three different textures of Ruka Hair’s ponytail products over the course of a week: two from the Synths 1 collection, as well as one of the brand’s human-hair ponytails range.

With each ponytail, we put our natural hair back in one tight, low ponytail. Our thick, coily hair was in a stretched state, similar to blowdried hair, which enhanced its length and made it easier to tie in a ponytail.

We ranked the products based on their ease of application, how well they secure the hair and how they held up after applying hair products (oil and heat protectant spray), washing (with water only) and blow drying. To test the security of each ponytail, we whipped our hair back and forth, in true Willow Smith fashion, when each ponytail was applied to our hair.