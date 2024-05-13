Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

BB cream – often called beauty balm or blemish balm by those in the biz – definitely isn’t for everyone. If you love a full face of make-up and a mattefied foundation, look away now. But, if you love a lightweight layer, especially with the warmer weather (hopefully) on the way, this product is the perfect pick for achieving a bare-faced look.

Sitting somewhere in between make-up and skincare, BB creams offer just a touch of tint to the skin, lightly covering up blemishes, uneven skin tone and redness, while being much lighter in weight than a foundation. Plus, they often include skin-boosting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ginseng and vitamin C to hydrate the skin while reducing fine lines and evening the skin tone from the inside out. And who doesn’t love a two-in-one product?

Being a beauty editor, I’ve tested a fair few in my time but Erborian’s super BB is one I go back to time and time again. Why? Because it’s packed with niacinamide and ginseng flower which helps brighten and boost the skin while concealing blemishes, uneven skin tone and, in my case, dark under eye circles – all of which landed it the best buy spot in my BB cream guide.

Erborian super BB 15ml: £20.50, Lookfantastic.com

Combining a standout ingredients list with a non-cakey full coverage, there are few faults to be found with this BB cream. In fact, I’ve been using it as a foundation replacement on days where I’m feeling a little bit more confident in my skin, safe in the knowledge that while it conceals, a lot is going on behind the scenes.

Enriched with white ginseng and fermented ginseng flower, it deeply moisturises the skin, while niacinamide works to boost the skin barrier for a brighter, more even complexion. Plus, the SPF20 inclusion is a nice touch, although I wouldn’t advise that this should be your only sun protection.

Now, five shades are available which, thanks to being such a lightweight layer, will span a wide range of skin types although it definitely could do with a couple more.

