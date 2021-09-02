Those in search of a good wallet are not just looking for something practical – they also want something that looks good and stands the test of time. With this in mind, it’s worth splurging, because, let’s face it, a man’s wallet is like a woman’s handbag: a statement. While most men might wait for Santa to bring them a shiny new one at Christmas, it’s worth spending a few weeks perusing which bit of leather suits you most. Why? Well as we prove below, there’s “types” of wallets you’ll need to consider before thrusting one into your pocket.

If you can’t stand (or simply just don’t want to) carry a wad of cash around in your wallet, the humble cardholder is the obvious choice. They require little effort and the best part is that they easily slip into the lining of your pocket.

If you’re more fashion conscious and like to make a statement, the likes of Alexander McQueen and Jacquemus have taken wallets to an entirely new level with “necklace” slips. Yup, it’s basically a cardholder you hang on your neck. It’s functional, in a “hey, look at me,” kind of way.

For nomads who are often out of the country, a wallet to suit all your travel needs is a must. You’ll need something that’s waterproof, heavy duty and easily concealable (you never know). Anything that holds cash and can easily slip into your inside pocket is also a major plus.

Or lastly, if your tastes are more traditional, look to the classic American wallet. There are two main options here: a traditional billfold with woven-in pouch to slip notes into, or a more modern interpretation with a handy clip in the centre to keep your notes in check at all times.

How we tested

A wallet is not something you purchase every few months, so we were keen to home in on high-quality wallets made from the best materials. Not all leather is created equal, so we looked at how the leather was treated, coloured and what animal it came from – all can affect the longevity of your pocket friend. Style also played a key part. Fashion trends change so often, but everything on our list (bar the North Face traveller’s option) has a contemporary as well as ageless aesthetic, so you can easily pair them with casual and formal attire at ease no matter what the occasion.

Here’s our edit of the best wallets on the market out there today, from signature timeless looks to wallets you’ve probably never even imagined existed.

Saint Laurent embossed monogramme wallet Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Saint Laurent's leather wallets ooze all shades of elegance. Slick and oh so cool, the masterful accessory slides into any discerning man's trouser pocket and is as practical as it is chic. Crafted from 100 per cent calfskin, the chrome and metal-free statement piece is made with luxury leather fashioned in Italy and is finished off in an all over embossed monogrammed motif. The classic saffiano leather card holder is a testament to the brand's quest for quality with its polished metal logo, neat proportions and supreme finishing. Buy two, because chances are you'll want to keep one for yourself and gift this bad boy to that special guy in your life come Christmas time. Bennett Winch the clerkenwell wallet Best: Handmade wallet Rating: 10/10 If you go gaga for anything handmade, this is the brand to buy from. Bennett Winch specialises in all things sleek and minimalist, and its classy wallet is no exception. Made from a Tuscan leather rich in all shades and colours, it has room for no less than eight cards and wads of cash. Crafted to last, it's one of those one-off purchases that really will stand the test of time. Jacquemus le porte terra Best: For "Parisienne" style Rating: 7/10 Say hello to the new strapped card holder of your dreams. If you're slightly puzzled by its appearance, it's sort of necklace meets accessorised practicality meets iconic Jacquemus miniature in suede form. It's pretty and v fash, basically. What it lacks in function (this is no more than a bling card holder at best) it makes up for in that immensely chic, totally French signature way. Our advice? Just buy it. You will not regret it. Louis Vuitton amerigo wallet Best: For guys who love their labels Rating: 9/10 Everyone needs a bit of Louis in their lives. If your budget doesn't stretch to a bank account-busting carry-on, supplement the consumerist sorrow with a nifty LV wallet instead. The amerigo wallet combines timeless style with ultra-functionality and its compact design means it's slim enough to fit into your jeans back pocket. As is the case with anything from Louis, customisation with your very own initials is available at check out. Sandro leather card holder Best: Starter wallet Rating: 7/10 For a starter card holder (yes, there is such a thing), you can't go wrong with this clean, tactile number from Sandro. Embossed with the Parisian label's branding, it's a more than stylish way to card around your cards. A central credit compartment slithers out into two card slots on each side, and as is the French way, it's all crafted from the finest saffiano leather out there. Huntsman black deerskin 8 wallet Best: For the next James Bond Rating: 10/10 Go all out dapper with one from one of Savile Row's finest tailors, the impeccably crafty Huntsman. A favourite among London's elite and the royals, this black deerskin wallet has been made exclusively for the brand and for good reason: it's out of this world James Bond-esque tech. Scored from the finest leather, the wallet dons an RF shielding foil, a state-of-the-art piece of spyware engineering created to prevent hackers from stealing credit card details, blocking scanning devices within mobile technology. All you need now is a classy pair of shades and the look is complete. Alexander McQueen tag crossbody pouch Best: For something a little different Rating: 8/10 McQueen – immaculate construction with a dash of fiery drama sewn into every seam visible to the naked eye. While some might look at this as just an on-trend tote, truth is, the crossbody pouch is the money accessory of the moment. Grungy yet subtle, the card holder has one main compartment (for your bits) and one flat pocket on the back, all finished off with an adjustable leather strap. That's what we dub skilful edge. Buy now £ 11 , Thenorthface.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.