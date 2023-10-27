Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Missoma requires little introduction. Lauded by A-listers and fashion editors alike, the brand is much-loved for its affordable fine jewellery and timeless takes on trends.

From cult everyday staples (think those chubby hoops) and capsule collections with the likes of designer Harris Reed and influencer Lucy Williams to a recent cameo in the Barbie movie (Margot Robbie’s heart necklace refused to stay in stock all summer), Missoma is a go-to among the style set.

The brand rarely hosts sales (the exception being Black Friday) but, for one weekend only, Missoma is offering 20 per cent off, sitewide. Kicking off today (Friday 27 October) and lasting until Monday 30 October, now is the time to shop any pieces you’ve had your eye on.

Whether you’re looking to build your ear stack, grow your ring collection or finally invest in those gold hoops on your wish list, every line is included in the offer, with no code required.

If you’re after some shopping inspiration, these are the Missoma sale picks we’re adding to our baskets.

Missoma ridge heart charm necklace: Was £159, now £127.20, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

When Margot Robbie’s character donned Missoma’s now-iconic heart necklace in the Barbie movie this summer, it (naturally) sold out. Now, it’s back in stock and included in the brand’s sitewide sale. The 18-carat-gold-plated (on brass) design sees a heart charm paired with a delicate bobble chain and features the brand’s signature ridge detailing, as well as a twisted rope jump ring. Measuring 26.6mm x 19.7mm x 5.6mm, wear this necklace solo, choker-style, or opt to layer it with shorter necklaces, too.

Buy now

Missoma mini chubby gold hoop earrings: £89, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

Missoma’s mini chubby earrings secured the top spot in our round-up of the best gold hoops. And it’s not hard to see why, with the trend-led and well-crafted design being endlessly wearable. We’ve been wearing ours most days for nearly two years and they’ve barely tarnished, thanks to the 18-carat gold plating. As the name suggests, the pair boast a chunky, rounded design and comes in both medium and mini sizes – we prefer the smaller size, which only serves to enhance the “chubby” feel. An everyday classic, they’re well worth the investment (trust us).

Buy now

Missoma Harris Reed pearl pendant necklace: Was £135, now £108, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

Hailing from British designer Harris Reed’s coveted collection with Missoma, the pendant necklace features two Georgian-inspired gold hands holding a twisted ring. Elevated by the seed pearl chain with black onyx detailing, it’s a much-loved staple in our own trinkets box. The design is an understated take on the pearl jewellery trend, easily worn solo during the day or stacked with gold chains for a statement look come evening.

Buy now

Missoma silver pavé huggies: Was £65, now £52, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

Build your stack with these sterling silver huggies. Featuring in our round-up of the best jewellery gifts, our writer said: “The simple fastening mechanism makes these earrings easy to put in and take out, and they’re the perfect size for adding a touch of understated glamour.” The simple design is characterised by a mini hoop shape and set with pavé. “As with all Missoma jewellery, these arrived beautifully packaged in a box and wrapped in tissue paper. A gorgeous gift they’ll cherish forever,” our tester added. Style with statement hoops for stacking or wear solo for everyday.

Buy now

Missoma Lucy Williams chunky entwine ring: Was £85, now £68, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

Torn between metals? Opt for this entwine ring from Lucy Williams’ on-going collaboration with Missoma. The maximalist ring is inspired by Eighties style, featuring a crossover design with mixed metal bands. Boasting a pleasingly chunky silhouette, it pairs perfectly with the collection’s statement entwine hoops (was £115, now £92, Missoma.com).

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and more, try the links below:

From Missoma to Astrid & Miyu, discover the best jewellery advent calendars for 2023