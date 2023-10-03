Pandora’s Game of Thrones collection features dragon charms, a crown ring and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

High-street jewellery brand Pandora is a hugely popular pick for charms, necklaces, rings and more, with the instantly recognisable pieces spotted almost everywhere right now.

Recent launches include a debut advent calendar and lab-grown diamonds, while previous product drops cover the customisable Pandora Me range and a Guardians of the Galaxy collaboration with Marvel.

Speaking of partnerships, the jewellery name is a dab hand at incorporating trending themes into its designs, so, we were excited to see a Game of Thrones x Pandora collection has just been announced and it covers pieces inspired by spin-off prequel series House of the Dragon, too.

For fans of the epic TV series, this is major news and an ideal way of wearing a piece of the fantasy action. As expected, each item offers dramatic details and replicates symbolism seen in Game of Thrones.

We’ve rounded up a few key pieces in the Game of Thrones x Pandora collection, so you can drop a pre-Christmas pressie hint or treat yourself to a unique jewellery buy.

Game of Thrones x Pandora ‘Game of Thrones House of the Dragon’ crown ring: £70, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Pledge your allegiance to the Targaryen family, with this 14k gold-plated crown ring, complete with glittering cubic zirconia stones. The crown-shaped ring features the three-headed dragon emblem that represents the Targaryens’ place in the Seven Kingdoms. Stack it up with other Pandora rings or wear the piece alone for statement jewellery impact.

Buy now

Game of Thrones x Pandora iron throne charm: £45, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Pandora is synonymous with charms, and this sterling silver iron throne serves up a signature design nod to the TV series. The tiny replica features enemy swords and a lab-generated green crystal.

Additional charms to shop include the Game of Thrones ghost direwolf (£45, Pandora.net) and the Game of Thrones Daenerys charm (£55, Pandora.net).

Buy now

Game of Thrones x Pandora dragon pendant necklace: £115, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

This sterling silver pendant is adjustable and is adorned with a curled-up dragon, complete with red crystals. The dragon’s scales are detailed, while its wings are raised onto the chain and they have a tactile, textured finish.

Plus, there are matching dragon earrings (£55, Pandora.net) to snap up, or you can buy both together as a complete set (£170, Pandora.net).

Buy now

