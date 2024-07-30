CeraVe’s £9.50 foot cream works magic after just one use

Support truly

With so much emphasis on luxurious moisturisers, buzzy retinol serums and plumping eye creams, it can be easy to neglect body care. Now that sandal season is upon us, your feet, in particular, could be in need of some TLC.

Slightly less glamorous than your favourite face cream, but just as important to looking and feeling good, foot creams are an often-overlooked bathroom cabinet essential.

A pick-me-up between pedicures and an easy way to make sure your feet are always summer-ready, these products can keep the skin on your feet soft and supple, while helping to heal sore, cracked heels and combat hard skin.

If you’d rather not spend a fortune on your feet (us neither), brands such as E45 and Burts Bee’s are delivering premium formulas at a fraction of the cost. In fact, the best foot cream tried and tested by our beauty writer will set you back just £9.50.

Hailing from beauty editor-favourite CeraVe, the renewing foot cream yields results after just one use. Here’s everything you need to know.

CeraVe renewing foot cream: £9.50, Lookfantastic.com

( Lauren Cunningham )

CeraVe’s no-frills approach to beauty basics is characterised by medicinal packaging and hardworking formulas that get the job done. According to our tester, that’s exactly the case with this foot cream.

“Glycerin hydrates, niacinamide works to help heal the skin barrier, salicylic acid sloughs away dead skin cells, and a blend of three essential ceramides defends against dryness and irritation,” they said in their review.

After one use, our writer found it had worked its magic and they “were instantly impressed”, adding that “when using it every day for one week, our feet felt and looked incredibly healthy”. For a formula that comes in at under £10, that’s tall praise.

