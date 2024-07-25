This Garnier SPF is our favourite for oily skin – and it’s only £12.99

Garnier BHA + niacinamide daily UV
- Size: 50ml
- Key ingredients: Niacinamide to brighton, salicylic acid, glycerin and skin replenishing capric triglyceride
- Fragranced?: No
- For...skin type?: Combination to oily
- Cruelty-free?: Yes
- Type: Chemical
- Why we love it
- It’s as lightweight and weightless as a skincare product can be
- Non-greasy
- Doesn’t pill when combined with other products
- Take note
- A little bit runny
Almost like a serum in its texture, Garnier’s niacinamide SPF is watery but in a way that feels refreshing, lightweight and wonderful to anyone who struggles with thick creams. I’m always drawn towards products with water as the primary ingredient (as opposed to oil-based skincare) and this one fits that brief tremendously.
I don’t combine my moisturiser and SPF, so to find one that doesn’t serve to add any more moisture was actually a big tick for me. What’s more, the product is fragrance-free, so you needn’t worry about any breakouts from either perfume irritants or, more commonly, sweat being trapped underneath a thick barrier-type SPF.
Indeed, these barrier-type sunscreens, called mineral sunscreen, which reflect UV light can cause more issues for combination to oily skin types. Thankfully, Garnier’s niacinamide SPF is a chemical sunscreen and, instead, absorbs the sun’s harmful UV rays using bis-ethylhexyloxyphenol methoxyphenyl triazine. You wouldn’t want to say that three times...