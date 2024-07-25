This Garnier SPF is our favourite for oily skin – and it’s only £12.99

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Garnier is a go-to brand for all things affordable skincare and, from the micellar water (£9.99, Lookfantastic.com) to the iconic ambre solaire sun cream (£6, Lookfantastic.com), the brand is a certainly an old reliable in my household. What I perhaps didn’t expect, is to find a two in one Garnier SPF-come-skincare powerhouse for less than £15. Introducing: the Garnier BHA + niacinamide daily UV SPF 50 (£12.99, Lookfantastic.com).

Until recently, I didn’t realise *quite* how tough it is to find a facial SPF for less than £15. Granted, you’ve got your own-brand Boots and Superdrug formulas and they’ve undoubtedly their time and place, but when it comes to finding an SPF that actually works to improve your skin while it’s protecting it, now that’s the tricky part. t

As such, I was rightly excited to find Garnier’s niacinamide offering on my pre-sleep shopping scroll and even more thrilled to get my hands on a tube to test the past few weeks. Here’s how I’ve been getting on.

How I tested Garnier BHA + niacinamide daily UV SPF 50

open image in gallery The Garnier niacinamide SPF is weightless and non-greasy ( The Independent )

I used Garner’s niacinamide SPF nearly every time I left the house over the course of two weeks, applying it as my last skincare step after my daily face moisturiser. With each application, I paid attention to the texture of the SPF upon applying, how my skin felt immediately after, plus any changes to my face’s appearance throughout the day. I have an oily skin type, so I also took note of any (if any) breakouts that formed after introducing the product to my routine, given that face SPFs are usually the root cause of these for me. Keep reading for my verdict.