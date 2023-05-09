Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The poster girl for “glazed doughnut skin”, Hailey Bieber joined the growing roster of celebrity-owned beauty brands and launched her debut skincare range Rhode to acclaim last summer.

Promising a dewy complexion, the five-strong line-up of peptide-packed products was an instant hit overseas – now, they’re officially heading to UK shores.

For the uninitiated, the model coined one of 2022’s biggest beauty trends when she confessed in a skincare tutorial: “My standard when I go to bed at night is that if I’m not getting into bed looking like a glazed doughnut, then I’m not doing the right thing.”

Having long been a champion of luminous skin and a barely there base, Hailey’s signature glow has been packaged into the brand’s hero formulas: a peptide glazing fluid, a barrier-restoring cream and three peptide lip treatments.

Loved for gentle yet effective formulas at pleasingly affordable price points (all are less than £30), Rhode has got a loyal following already in the US – and a date for the UK launch has been announced for 17 May. From the best products to try to how you can get your hands on them, find everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare below.

The Rhode product line-up

The range features five products and aims to plump, hydrate and illuminate skin. Enriched with peptide, all the formulas are vegan, science-backed and designed to be used in a three-step regime. First up, there’s the peptide glazing fluid (£29, Rhodeskin.com) – arguably the hero product of the range – which is a dewy gel and serum hybrid that is touted as strengthening the skin’s barrier while giving it a healthy sheen.

The barrier restore cream (£29, Rhodeskin.com) follows the serum. Said to be hydrating, smoothing and lightweight, the fragrance-free formula claims to seal in moisture and is packed with nourishing ingredients.

The last step in the Rhode line-up is the restorative peptide lip treatment (£16, Rhodeskin.com). The TikTok-famous balm has already amounted 4.7 billion views on the app since launching, with users praising the plump and pillowy-soft results. Coming in unscented, salted caramel (£16, Rhodeskin.com), and watermelon (£16, Rhodeskin.com) versions, the do-it-all formula is a gloss, treatment and plumper that’s said to hydrate dry, dehydrated lips.

Why is Hailey Bieber’s skincare line called Rhode?

Though the model is said to have considered a name inspired by her marital surname, Bieber ultimately ended up calling her debut skincare brand after her middle name: Rhode. A family tradition, Rhode is also her mother’s middle name, as well as her great grandmother’s.

Is Rhode skincare available in the UK?

Launched in the US last summer, Rhode will finally be available in the UK from Wednesday 17 May. You’ll only be able to shop the range from Rhode’s own website, and you can join the waitlist now to be one of the first to try the products.

How much are Hailey Bieber’s Rhode products?

Unlike many celebrity-helmed beauty brands, all of Rhode’s products are affordably priced, at less than £30. The glazed fluid serum and barrier cream are both priced at £29, while all three of the lip treatments will set you back £16.

