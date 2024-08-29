This affordable exfoliating body stick worked magic on my keratosis pilaris

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
If you struggle with keratosis pilaris (also known as strawberry skin – a build-up of keratin within our skin pores) or sore razor bumps, then listen up. The much loved-affordable skincare brand The Inkey List may have produced the answer to our collective grumbles.
Having sold out after its original launch, this stick claims to the appearance of keratosis pilaris, razor bumps, hyper-pigmentation, breakouts and ingrown hairs. Results are promised after just one week, and drastic improvements are said to be visible after a month of consistent use.
How does this miracle product work? Well, it’s a combination of skin-loving hero ingredients. The glycolic acid is used to exfoliate the skin’s surface and remove dead cells that leave the skin feeling rough, bumpy and uneven in tone. Salicylic acid helps to unclog oily pores, which is what causes issues like breakouts and ingrown hairs. Finally, shea butter offers a hydrating and moisturising effect.
Chemical exfoliants have become the way of the future, and after testing this product, I’m beginning to see why. Here’s how I got on with this miracle stick.
Using the exfoliating stick every night for the last two months, I targeted keratosis pilaris on my arm, as well as underarm razor bumps and dry heels and elbows. I followed instructions carefully, starting by only using the stick two or three times a week and building up to every night once my skin had gotten used to it. To assess the product’s efficacy, I looked for two things, appearance and texture. I noted any decrease in redness and improvement in brightness and paid close attention to any changes in the dryness or bumpiness of my skin.
The Inkey List glycolic acid exfoliating body stick
Size : 45g
Key ingredients : Glycolic acid, salicylic acid and shea butter
Why we love it
Not greasy or sticky
Super fast and easy to use
Instant hydration
Really effective at smoothing and softening skin
Razor bumps were less red and became less common
Long-lasting
Dry or bumpy skin sufferers will know just how tiring and sore scrubbing the skin with an exfoliating mitt. So, when I saw this product I was eager to try it. Thankfully, I found it a dream to use and is hands down the quickest, easiest and most mess-free exfoliating treatment I’ve tried.
Despite having a slight waxiness to the formula, it’s non-greasy and glides onto the skin with ease. I had zero flare-ups or negative reactions to the strength of the chemical exfoliant.
As for results, it affected different areas of the body differently. For areas of keratosis pilaris, in just two weeks, it had worked wonders – I noticed my skin was significantly softer. It is worth noting that the bumps didn’t disappear entirely, but rather had been sanded down, revealing smooth skin.
Where razor bumps are concerned, I was initially sceptical but was pleasantly surprised by the results. While bumps weren’t eradicated completely, redness noticeably decreased – but consistent use is important.
For just £15, this is not only a quick and easy solution to rough, bumpy skin, but an affordable one too.
The verdict: The Inkey List glycolic acid exfoliating body stick
The Inkey List’s glycolic acid exfoliating body stick is a quick and easy addition to my nighttime routine. If you’re looking for softer smoother skin, this is the product for you, with noticeable texture changes in just a week or two. For changes in the appearance or colour of keratosis pilaris and razor bumps, you will have to be a bit more patient and strict with continued use. But if you do you will be rewarded, skin in sensitive areas looked significantly less inflamed and more even in tone around the six-week mark.