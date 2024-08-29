Jump to content
This affordable exfoliating body stick worked magic on my keratosis pilaris

Inkey List’s new approach to body exfoliating is the mess-free hydrating product I’ve been missing

Ella Duggan
Thursday 29 August 2024 11:48 BST
I assessed whether the stick caused any change to my skin
I assessed whether the stick caused any change to my skin (Ella Duggan/The Independent )

If you struggle with keratosis pilaris (also known as strawberry skin – a build-up of keratin within our skin pores) or sore razor bumps, then listen up. The much loved-affordable skincare brand The Inkey List may have produced the answer to our collective grumbles.

Having sold out after its original launch, this stick claims to the appearance of keratosis pilaris, razor bumps, hyper-pigmentation, breakouts and ingrown hairs. Results are promised after just one week, and drastic improvements are said to be visible after a month of consistent use.

How does this miracle product work? Well, it’s a combination of skin-loving hero ingredients. The glycolic acid is used to exfoliate the skin’s surface and remove dead cells that leave the skin feeling rough, bumpy and uneven in tone. Salicylic acid helps to unclog oily pores, which is what causes issues like breakouts and ingrown hairs. Finally, shea butter offers a hydrating and moisturising effect.

Chemical exfoliants have become the way of the future, and after testing this product, I’m beginning to see why. Here’s how I got on with this miracle stick.

How I tested

I’ve used the formula consistently for two months and am impressed by the results
I've used the formula consistently for two months and am impressed by the results (Ella Duggan)

Using the exfoliating stick every night for the last two months, I targeted keratosis pilaris on my arm, as well as underarm razor bumps and dry heels and elbows. I followed instructions carefully, starting by only using the stick two or three times a week and building up to every night once my skin had gotten used to it. To assess the product’s efficacy, I looked for two things, appearance and texture. I noted any decrease in redness and improvement in brightness and paid close attention to any changes in the dryness or bumpiness of my skin.

The Inkey List glycolic acid exfoliating body stick

The-Inkey-List-glycolic-acid–exfoliating-body-stick-review-indybest
  • Size : 45g
  • Key ingredients : Glycolic acid, salicylic acid and shea butter
  • Why we love it
    • Not greasy or sticky
    • Super fast and easy to use
    • Instant hydration
    • Really effective at smoothing and softening skin
    • Razor bumps were less red and became less common
    • Long-lasting
  1.  £15 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: The Inkey List glycolic acid exfoliating body stick

The Inkey List’s glycolic acid exfoliating body stick is a quick and easy addition to my nighttime routine. If you’re looking for softer smoother skin, this is the product for you, with noticeable texture changes in just a week or two. For changes in the appearance or colour of keratosis pilaris and razor bumps, you will have to be a bit more patient and strict with continued use. But if you do you will be rewarded, skin in sensitive areas looked significantly less inflamed and more even in tone around the six-week mark.

For more skincare must-haves that won’t break the bank, check out our beauty editor’s top picks for the best skincare under £15

