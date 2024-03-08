This eye cream works wonders on dark circles – and it’s 25% off now

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Unfortunately, sleep is never easy. As ironic as it may sound, for many of us falling asleep easily or getting the rest we need has become a luxury, and sadly for many of us, we wear this tiredness on our faces.

Whether it’s dark circles, puffiness or bags, our eyes take a beating when we don’t rest. And while we can’t fix your routine or sleep schedule, we can help you look and feel a bit better with the help of some handy beauty tools.

Eye cream is a must-have skincare weapon – promising to fight signs of sleep deprivation and ageing with a quick swipe of a finger. The sooner you start using one, the more impactful they are going to be in protecting your most delicate skin.

Finding the best eye cream for you is no easy feat, every skincare brand under the sun offers a different one with each saying theirs is the best, so it can get a little overwhelming. Enter this hero product from Ren. Not only did we feature it in our review of the best eye creams, with our tester saying it is the best product for brightening, but it is also currently 25 per cent off at Amazon. Your bags will thank us later.

Ren brightening dark circle eye cream: Was £44, now £33, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This eye cream from Ren uses a whole host of skin-happy ingredients to help brighten up your under eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles or hyperpigmentation. Using hyaluronic acid, elderberry flowers and glycogen to lock in moisture and balance skin tone.

In our review of the best eye creams, our tester was blown away by the results. “We saw refreshed-looking peepers immediately after application, with the vegan-friendly cream being a brilliant primer under concealer too,” they noted. Adding that the skin around their “tired eyes appeared perked up with wear, which in turn helped with the appearance of those pesky dark circles”.

The eye cream comes with a mess-free applicator and a smoothing formula that absorbs quickly into the skin. Not only is the product already more affordable than other brands, but right now you can snag this bottle for a generous 25 per cent off at Amazon.

