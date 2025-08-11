This affordable SPF ‘wowed’ me – and now it’s less than £5

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures are predicted to reach the mid-30s from tomorrow this week. With UV levels rising, it’s smart to stock up on SPF to protect your skin.

If your usual sunscreen feels sticky and heavy on your face, it’s time you found a new formula. You don’t have to suffer from claustrophobic sun protection – there are plenty of brands making lightweight and silky sun creams, and it’s not just the usual high-end manufacturers. One of my favourite SPF moisturisers costs just £7, and right now, it’s reduced to £4.67.

Simple’s triple protect SPF 30 moisturiser (Boots.com) was surprisingly good. After testing 16 of the industry’s most popular face creams, lotions and serums with SPF, it was Simple’s no-nonsense offering that stood out as by far the best budget SPF moisturiser. Scroll on to discover why.

Simple protect 'n' glow triple protect moisturiser SPF30: Was £7, now £4.67, Boots.com

open image in gallery The formula boasts vitamin C and E benefits on top of a generous factor 30 sun protection ( Simple )

After testing the moisturiser for several weeks, I loved the “flattering finish [it] left on make-up free skin” and adored the value for money. It combines “a good chunk of skin-loving ingredients [in] a fragrance-free, cruelty-free and vegan formula.” It uses vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, glycerin and anti-inflammatory ginger root, which covers every base from brightening and soothing to hydrating and oil-balancing. This moisturiser even claims to protect you from the blue light of laptop and phone screens.

If you have an oily complexion, “I enjoyed the lack of shine prompted by this moisturiser.” It pills a little when overworked, and the company suggests that dry skin types doubling up on hydration should add any other moisturisers or products at the same time as the SPF to prevent pilling. However, I found that if you’re careful, you’ll have no issues. All in all, I found that it “gives a flattering finish left on make-up free skin.”

The origional price “wowed” me and it’s now even more affordable. On top of Boots’ current third-off promotion, my tests showed that a little goes a long way, so you’ll get even more for your money. You have until 9pm tonight to order for heatwave delivery tomorrow, and, with no end date to this discount, it could end any second. If you want a good SPF moisturiser for under £5, you can’t beat this.

