Do Starface’s pimple patches work? We reviewed the spot stickers to find out

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Acne is a common issue among teenagers and adults – whether you get the odd pesky spot or hormonal breakout, we can all agree it’s something we’d rather do without. If, like us, you’ve tried every method under the sun to get rid of whiteheads, blackheads and everything in between, from toothpaste and Sudocrem to targeted treatments and facials, you’ll know how difficult it can be to achieve clear skin.

In recent years, a new way of treating spots has emerged, in the form of spot stickers. These are small, often mostly clear patches that can be applied before bed or onto a make-up-free face, then left for hours to get to work. Once the sticker has been removed, you should see improvements to the spot it was covering.

Part of these stickers’ appeal is they’re discreet – being barely noticeable if you want to wear them during the day. However, one brand, Starface, has gone for a different, louder approach to spot stickers. The vegan and Leaping Bunny-certified skincare brand launched in 2019, and aims to bring a bit of fun to acne treatments, with its star-shaped spot patches that are so Instagram-friendly that it’s hard to resist a selfie while you’re wearing them. The brand aims to help users embrace blemishes via the fun design, rather than hide their spots.

The patches count a number of celebrities as fans, including Hailey Bieber and other digital trendsetters in the beauty and skincare space. We got our hands on the hydro-star kit to see if it really lives up to the hype.

How we tested the Starface hydro-stars

It’s recommended to leave the stickers on for six hours or overnight, so we tried both options. Applying them to a clean face, we used the stickers to cover some hormonal spots. We looked at how easy the stickers were to apply, how well they stayed put and, of course, how much they improved the appearance of spots. Keep reading for our full review and verdict.