Fashion designer Stella McCartney is known for her eponymous clothing and accessories brand and firm stance on vegan-friendly, environmentally conscious creations. Beginning her career as head designer at Chloé, celebrity fans spotted sporting Stella McCartney designs over the years include Beyoncé, Madonna, Rihanna, Sadie Sink, Rita Ora and many more.
Seen as a fashion figurehead when it comes to sustainability, this is a core principle at the forefront of many of our shopping choices. Yet at the same time, it’s difficult to wade through which fashion and beauty names are serious about being eco-friendly.
Which is why we were so interested to hear news of the launch of Stella by Stella McCartney – the refillable skincare billed as being a responsible alternative to other luxury offerings. Featuring a unique scent by renowned perfumer Francis Kurkdjian to boot, the natural-ingredient-based formulas were a whopping two years in the making.
The minimalist range landed last month and features three refillable products – a cleanser, serum and moisturiser. Their natural active ingredients are designed to deliver skin results, while the brand itself is built around McCartney’s ethos of minimising waste and using “only what you need”. As expected from a celebrity designer skincare brand, the premium price tags start at £50 for the cleanser, with its refill option being £38.
Interestingly, Stella by Stella McCartney skincare has banned the inclusion of ingredients such as silicones and carbomers, due to their impact on the environment, showing the team behind this range has done its research. In fact, all the formulations feature 99 per cent natural origin ingredients. But in a world full of sustainable beauty chatter, what are the skincare results like? With all of the above in mind, we’ve spent some time testing these three buys, to bring you our full verdict.
How we tested
Our reviewer trialled the products over a couple of weeks, incorporating each one into a daily skincare routine. We looked at each item’s formula and fragrance, as well as their packaging and how the refills work. Read on for our full tried-and-tested review of the entire Stella by Stella McCartney skincare collection.
Stella by Stella McCartney reset cleanser
- Best: For removing make-up
- Size: 150ml
- Formula: Lightweight
- Suitable for all skin types: Yes
This lightweight face wash and make-up remover hybrid is presented in a recyclable glass bottle with a removable pump applicator made from recycled plastic. You could easily add a reset cleanser refill (£38, Stellamccartneybeauty.com) top-up once it’s empty. The sturdy container is suitably robust for long-term refillable purposes, and looks chic on our bathroom shelf, so we can see ourselves incorporating it into our ongoing routine for years to come.
As soon as we applied the refreshing yet soothing formula to our skin, we could detect that signature scent created in collaboration with Francis Kurkdjian. Called ‘high cliff’, the stunning fragrance was designed to conjure up memories of McCartney’s childhood spent in Scottish landscapes. We were seriously wowed and could detect powerful notes reminding us of uplifting coastal fresh air and rugged countryside. Meanwhile, key ingredients also include marine spring water, sunflower oil and organic birch sap.
Applying the cleanser onto our face using wet, clean hands as instructed, we massaged it in before rinsing and patting skin with a cloth. The cleanser easily removed our eye make-up while being gentle, and our face felt suitably softened too. Our skin is prone to irritation and dryness, and it simply felt cleansed and soothed. With ongoing use, we saw a smoothed complexion, comforted skin and a throughly cleansed glow that we were really impressed by.
Stella by Stella McCartney alter-care serum
- Best: Multi-tasking hydration
- Size: 50ml
- Formula: Lightweight
- Suitable for all skin types: Yes
What’s unique about this serum is that the product comes in two parts to put together. There’s a refill pouch for slotting into the recyclable glass bottle, which was very easy to do. Then when finished, this is removed to be replaced with a new one. Plus, a click-shut cap offers secure closure if you’re on the move. All plastic components included in the three products are made from recycled materials. We also really liked the dotted Stella branding emblazoned on the bottle top, and this adds an extra luxe aesthetic too.
Once again, we found the formula to be both fresh and light, and it smoothed onto our skin with silky ease. The serum feels nourishing without any heaviness, and layers well with other skincare minus any dreaded pilling. Depending on how parched our skin was, we saw sufficient hydrating nourishment, thanks to the inclusion of natural origin hyaluronic acid, olive squalane, and organic rock samphire extract. We just used the serum on its own some days, while at other times, we added the restore cream too. Our skin appeared dewier after application, and fine lines were plumped, with the main takeaway a generally fresher-looking face.
This multi-tasking skincare buy is also suitable to use around the eyes too, as the formula is lightweight enough for delicate, easily clogged skin.
Stella by Stella McCartney restore cream
- Best: For repairing skin
- Size: 50ml
- Formula: Lightweight
- Suitable for all skin types: Yes
The restore cream arrives with the same clever packaging setup as its serum counterpart, and we clicked the pouch into place before use. While this product comes as one purchase, you can also buy the restore cream refill separately for future use (£70, Stellamccartneybeauty.com).
A shorter, chunkier bottle than the other two products, it has the same chic style, which is both practical and collectible. Also shining through as a consistent signature USP, we’ve loved lapping up the fragrance while applying our three-step skincare.
Cherry blossom extract joins natural origin hyaluronic acid and organic birch sap, and these ingredients made our skin feel intensely nourished, hydrated, and soothed. Any dry patches were smoothed over and conditioned, with its reparative benefits being like a balm to our skin.
The theme of plumped up, dewy skin while being gently soothed and softened continues, and we can see how those two years spent perfecting the ingredients list was so crucial.
The verdict: Stella by Stella McCartney skincare
We have been seriously impressed by this sustainably-focused skincare line, championing natural origin ingredients and being centred around refillable packaging. The signature scent is a tantalising blend that made our skincare routine feel much more luxurious, while each and every formula offered tangible results. Although undoubtedly a luxury skincare line, if you are looking to splash out on some new products, we’d recommend investing in this reset cleanser, alter-care serum and restore cream trio.
