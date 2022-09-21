Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fashion designer Stella McCartney is known for her eponymous clothing and accessories brand and firm stance on vegan-friendly, environmentally conscious creations. Beginning her career as head designer at Chloé, celebrity fans spotted sporting Stella McCartney designs over the years include Beyoncé, Madonna, Rihanna, Sadie Sink, Rita Ora and many more.

Seen as a fashion figurehead when it comes to sustainability, this is a core principle at the forefront of many of our shopping choices. Yet at the same time, it’s difficult to wade through which fashion and beauty names are serious about being eco-friendly.

Which is why we were so interested to hear news of the launch of Stella by Stella McCartney – the refillable skincare billed as being a responsible alternative to other luxury offerings. Featuring a unique scent by renowned perfumer Francis Kurkdjian to boot, the natural-ingredient-based formulas were a whopping two years in the making.

The minimalist range landed last month and features three refillable products – a cleanser, serum and moisturiser. Their natural active ingredients are designed to deliver skin results, while the brand itself is built around McCartney’s ethos of minimising waste and using “only what you need”. As expected from a celebrity designer skincare brand, the premium price tags start at £50 for the cleanser, with its refill option being £38.

Interestingly, Stella by Stella McCartney skincare has banned the inclusion of ingredients such as silicones and carbomers, due to their impact on the environment, showing the team behind this range has done its research. In fact, all the formulations feature 99 per cent natural origin ingredients. But in a world full of sustainable beauty chatter, what are the skincare results like? With all of the above in mind, we’ve spent some time testing these three buys, to bring you our full verdict.

How we tested

Our reviewer trialled the products over a couple of weeks, incorporating each one into a daily skincare routine. We looked at each item’s formula and fragrance, as well as their packaging and how the refills work. Read on for our full tried-and-tested review of the entire Stella by Stella McCartney skincare collection.