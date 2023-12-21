11 New Year’s Eve outfits for every type of occasion

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Party season is well and truly here, bringing with it office Christmas shindigs, Christmas Eve pub crawls, ‘friendsmas’, Christmas Day and that all-important New Year’s Eve, to name only a handful. But while the festivities are kicking off in full force, with present swapping, feasts of food and often a tasty tipple or two, it can be easy to forget about what we’re actually going to wear.

While party dresses may be the perfect pick for some and sustainable-focused fashion folks may be tempted to try a rental site (for which we’ve tried and tested the best ones to use already), others may lean towards a wider variety of options, and I’ve found something for every occasion from those nights into those nights out below.

From Phase Eight’s black sequinned jumpsuit to River Island’s striking red dress, there’s something to suit everyone. I’ve even added a pair of festive PJs for anyone sitting down for a snuggly night on the sofa. So, keep scrolling to see what items feature in my dream festive wardrobe, including many standout styles for New Year’s Eve.

Nadine Merabi Darcie emerald green pyjamas: £180, Nadinemerabi.com

(Nadine Merabi)

If you’re looking for something cosy and comfortable yet still brings the wow factor, this set is a great pick. Combining a silky-feel fabric in a classic pyjama cut with feather-trimmed hems and diamanté buttons, this set is certainly chic. Of course, they’re not designed to only be worn at home, so feel free to wear them out and about – just swap your slippers for a pair of silver heels.

Stine Goya Brera jacquard mini dress: £310, Coggles.com

(Stine Goya)

When the occasion calls for glitz and glam, this Stine Goya gold dress is sure to step up to the plate. With a gorgeous gold foil pattern, extra large puff sleeves and dimension-adding strap detailing, it’s certainly got the wow factor. I’d be pairing it with black boots or heels to add a harder edge.

River Island red scuba bandeau midi dress: £40, Riverisland.com

(River Island)

River Island is a great go-to for any last-minute outfits. The brand stocks a whole host of options from party dresses to pyjamas. This red strapless dress is one of my favourite finds so far and is sure to see you well beyond the festive season.

Boux Avenue heart satin pyjama set: £45, Bouxavenue.com

(Bous Avenue)

If your festive plans include snuggling up on the sofa with snacks and a movie marathon, then I’m very jealous. But what you may find more useful than a party dress is a pair of sleek, silky PJs. The baby blue colourway works just as well in winter as it will year-round and the tiny hearts are super sweet, too.

Sister Jane dream Cher embellished floral-cloqué dress: £165, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Sitting somewhere between the high street and the high end is Sister Jane. Creating a standout selection of party dresses, the brand is one of my favourites when it comes to occasions and as you can tell, this year’s selection definitely doesn’t disappoint. Fitting into the festive season is this gorgeous green number, yet the embellished flowers will see it work in the summer months too.

Phase Eight petite Alessandra black sequin jumpsuit: Was £159, now £89, Phase-eight.com

(Phase Eight)

Jumpsuits are a great all-rounder, providing the same pizzazz as a dress while often being a lot easier to move in. This Phase Eight option is perfect for a whole host of reasons, not only does it bring the sparkle thanks to being completely covered in sequins, but the classic cut works for almost every occasion and comes in petite sizing too.

Rixo Zadie poppy pattern dress: £255, Rixolondon.com

(Rixo)

Red is always a great festive colourway and this poppy pattern dress proves exactly that. While it will work particularly well for the festive season, it will also see you through summer weddings, holidays, date nights and more. Plus, it’s available in sizes six up to 24.

Me+Em travel tailoring batwing sleeve midi dress: £175, Meandem.com

(Me+Em)

Winter whites are quite the go-to and this Me+Em dress is a real failsafe find. While it isn’t overly sparkly or particularly festive in its fashion, it’s sure to become a sturdy wardrobe basic whether you wear it to the office or out to the bar. Style with knee-high boots and it’s sure to be a wonderfully warm look.

New Look silver satin maxi skirt: Was £29.99, now £20, Newlook.com

(New Look)

New Look is a high street hero, offering affordable fashion for every occasion so, of course, I had to include it in this partywear piece. As silver is the shade of the season, this simple skirt is sure to impress whether paired with a statement top or a simple white shirt.

Sister Jane miro floral-brocade tiered dress: £175, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

If you’re after a real va-va-voom look, this Sister Jane style is sure to fit the bill. With an exaggerated hem, bright and bold shade and striking brocade print, it’s sure to command some attention. Metallic accessories are sure to liven up the look while black will pair it back down.

Karoline Ozolinsiute Luna: £285, Gatherandsee.com

(Gather and See)

For those who prefer to shop small, Gather and See is an online marketplace for a whole host of budding brands. Karoline Ozolinsiute excels at beautiful party pieces, such as this one, which has risen to the top of my wish list thanks to its structural shape and stunning silver shade.

