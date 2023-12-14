Why Lookfantastic’s Christmas Eve edit is already sitting underneath my tree

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After weeks of waiting, Christmas is very nearly here, meaning your present buying is, hopefully, well underway. If you’re still yet to pick up something special for those near and dear though, the IndyBest team curated all their best present ideas into gift guides for mums, dads, grandmas, and pretty much everyone else you may be buying for, so be sure to take a look.

If you’re looking to add an extra special something, whether that’s for yourself, your friends or your family, then Christmas Eve could be the day to do it. And I’ve found the perfect present designed precisely for this particular occasion.

Read more: What our fashion editor is shopping at Coggles

Those familiar with Lookfantastic’s the box will know it’s the retailer’s regular edit of the best-in-class beauty products, which are often tailored towards a particular theme.

Last month, the box was dedicated to Black Friday, and Avant’s centifolia rose radiance capturing mask, Pai lightwork cleansing oil, and a full-sized Bondi Boost elixir hair oil, plus much more, were all included for just £24. So, after spotting Lookfantastic has now created a special the box edit for Christmas Eve, I snapped it up fast.

Whether your Christmas Eve consists of festive films and sitting on the sofa with a cup of hot chocolate or heading out for a fabulously festive party, this little box is sure to add a bit of extra sparkle. Keep reading to find out exactly what’s inside. but only if you’re ready to ruin the surprise. And, take note, you can order with next day delivery right up until 22 December.

Lookfantastic Christmas Eve edit 2023 (worth over £190): £50, Lookfantastic.com

(The Independent)

Maintaining the wow factor of previous Lookfantastic boxes, the Christmas Eve edit is absolutely bursting at the seams with beauty goodness. Inside, you’ll find eight products, including haircare, skincare and make-up, all of which will help you get glammed up for Christmas Day.

For me, the key highlight is a tiny 2ml Clé de Peau beauté, which, although tiny, is a real gem, as the full-sized 50ml option comes in at a whopping £700. Plus, I was pleased to see that a real crowd pleaser, the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, is also included in a 20g travel-size, as well as a Too Faced damn girl mascara.

There are also plenty of full-sized products inside, including the Bleach London reincarnation mask (£10, Lookfantastic.com), a satin eye mask, a Brushworks heatless curling scrunchie (£8.99, Lookfantastic.com) and a 100ml Molton Brown relaxing ylang-ylang bath and shower gel (£25 for 300ml, Lookfantastic.com)to really whack the box’s worth price up too.

Of course, this isn’t everything included in this super set, but I’ll keep the rest a surprise for now, should you wish to gift yourself or a very special loved one the perfect beauty-filled night before Christmas.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and skincare, try the links below:

Want more Christmas beauty gifts? We’ve rounded up the best ones to buy under £100