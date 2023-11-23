Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Why this beauty box should be top of your Black Friday wish list

With £139 worth of products inside, this £24 box is a fail-safe option for Black Friday beauty bargain hunters

Lauren Cunningham
Thursday 23 November 2023 08:59
<p>Skincare, make-up and hair care are all included</p>

Skincare, make-up and hair care are all included

(The Independent)

The Black Friday sales, for some very organised savvy savers, serve as a fantastic chance to bag a bargain on a whole host of beauty buys, skincare, make-up and hair tools, and Lookfantastic is a one-stop shop for all your beauty buff needs.

For others, who haven’t meticulously planned their penny-saving purchases, the sheer amount of savings on offer can feel incredibly overwhelming. Trust me, as someone who has spent the majority of this month painstakingly tracking beauty bargains, I more than understand the confusion that comes with trying to cop the best deal.

Luckily, I am on hand to help navigate you through the bargain bonanza, along with the rest of the IndyBest team, with guides covering the best beauty, perfume and Lookfantastic Black Friday finds.

But if you’re still not quite sure which savings are worth your money, or you fancy feeling out new brands without committing to purchasing the full-size product, I think I’ve found a sure-fire solution.

Housing an impressive £139 worth of products for the price of just £24 (it’s been reduced from £30 in the Black Friday sale), Lookfantastic’s the box offers a great selection of brands, from Pai and Gantineau to Bondi Boost and Shiseido. Keep scrolling to see my honest review of the beauty-filled bargain box.

Related stories

What our beauty editor is shopping in Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale
Black Friday 2023: How to find the best deals on Nespresso, Fitbit, Skechers and more
Best early Black Friday beauty deals to know, from make-up to skincare and more
Best perfume deals in the Black Friday sales, from Lancôme to YSL

How we tested

To assess whether this really is the best Black Friday beauty buy, I judged the Lookfantastic box on a range of factors, including the number of products included, the quality of the brands and the overall value. Keep reading for why I think it’s a great investment.

Lookfantastic Black Friday edit

  • Worth: £139
  • Product highlights: MineTan illuminating glow drops, Bondi Boost elixir hair oil, Avant centifolia rose radiance capturing mask
  • Why we love it
    • Great selection of products
    • Bargain price point

As any fan of a beauty subscription box will tell you, the excitement of opening a package that’s bursting with goodies never gets old. With 11 products tucked inside the Black Friday edit box, there’s a lot to unpack.

Starting off with skincare, there’s a fair few fan favourites hiding inside this bargain box. As a big fan of face masks, the Avant centifolia rose radiance capturing mask was the first item that caught my eye, delivering a hit of skin hydration while reducing the appearance of redness.

Also included in the skincare selection is an IndyBest favourite: the Pai lightwork cleansing oil, which has been shrunk down to a tiny 10ml travel-size bottle. It was named best for sensitive skin in the cleansing oil review, with the tester sharing that the product is “extremely gentle in both name and nature, it doesn’t sting eyes, and we even found it got rid of hardy waterproof mascara with minimal effort.” What more could we ask for?

Being a big fan of fake tan, I was also drawn to the MineTan illuminating glow drops, promising to cover my pasty-looking skin with a natural golden glow. Inside this illuminating bottle are seven skin-boosting oils and a dose of vitamin C, so I’m expecting to start radiating a healthy hue in no time. I was also pleased to unbox a full-sized hair oil from one of my favourite haircare brands. With an RRP of £19.50, the Bondi Boost elixir hair oil typically costs two-thirds of the price of the entire bargain box, so this really is a saving to snap up.

Of course, these are just my personal favourites from the Lookfantastic Black Friday box. Inside, you’ll also find travel-sized and full-sized fan favourite beauty buys such as Shiseido’s ultimune power infusing concentrate, a Lumene nordic hydra oxygen recovery 72h hydra gel mask, Magnitone London wipeout swipes eco-friendly cleansing pads, Gatineau hydra aura eclat de soi water crème hydrating glow, MyVitamins hair, skin and nails gummies, Revolution superdewy liquid highlighter and (deep breath) Frank Body dry-clean volume powder.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The verdict: Lookfantastic beauty box

For any budding beauty buffs, the Lookfantastic box should certainly sit at the top of your Black Friday wish lists. Not only will you see a serious saving, but you’ll also be treated to a whole new range of brands to try. Even better, it’s been reduced from £30 to £24, making it even more of a bargain.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in