Why this beauty box should be top of your Black Friday wish list

The Black Friday sales, for some very organised savvy savers, serve as a fantastic chance to bag a bargain on a whole host of beauty buys, skincare, make-up and hair tools, and Lookfantastic is a one-stop shop for all your beauty buff needs.

For others, who haven’t meticulously planned their penny-saving purchases, the sheer amount of savings on offer can feel incredibly overwhelming. Trust me, as someone who has spent the majority of this month painstakingly tracking beauty bargains, I more than understand the confusion that comes with trying to cop the best deal.

Luckily, I am on hand to help navigate you through the bargain bonanza, along with the rest of the IndyBest team, with guides covering the best beauty, perfume and Lookfantastic Black Friday finds.

But if you’re still not quite sure which savings are worth your money, or you fancy feeling out new brands without committing to purchasing the full-size product, I think I’ve found a sure-fire solution.

Housing an impressive £139 worth of products for the price of just £24 (it’s been reduced from £30 in the Black Friday sale), Lookfantastic’s the box offers a great selection of brands, from Pai and Gantineau to Bondi Boost and Shiseido. Keep scrolling to see my honest review of the beauty-filled bargain box.

How we tested

To assess whether this really is the best Black Friday beauty buy, I judged the Lookfantastic box on a range of factors, including the number of products included, the quality of the brands and the overall value. Keep reading for why I think it’s a great investment.