Why this beauty box should be top of your Black Friday wish list

Lookfantastic Black Friday edit
- Worth: £139
- Product highlights: MineTan illuminating glow drops, Bondi Boost elixir hair oil, Avant centifolia rose radiance capturing mask
- Why we love it
- Great selection of products
- Bargain price point
As any fan of a beauty subscription box will tell you, the excitement of opening a package that’s bursting with goodies never gets old. With 11 products tucked inside the Black Friday edit box, there’s a lot to unpack.
Starting off with skincare, there’s a fair few fan favourites hiding inside this bargain box. As a big fan of face masks, the Avant centifolia rose radiance capturing mask was the first item that caught my eye, delivering a hit of skin hydration while reducing the appearance of redness.
Also included in the skincare selection is an IndyBest favourite: the Pai lightwork cleansing oil, which has been shrunk down to a tiny 10ml travel-size bottle. It was named best for sensitive skin in the cleansing oil review, with the tester sharing that the product is “extremely gentle in both name and nature, it doesn’t sting eyes, and we even found it got rid of hardy waterproof mascara with minimal effort.” What more could we ask for?
Being a big fan of fake tan, I was also drawn to the MineTan illuminating glow drops, promising to cover my pasty-looking skin with a natural golden glow. Inside this illuminating bottle are seven skin-boosting oils and a dose of vitamin C, so I’m expecting to start radiating a healthy hue in no time. I was also pleased to unbox a full-sized hair oil from one of my favourite haircare brands. With an RRP of £19.50, the Bondi Boost elixir hair oil typically costs two-thirds of the price of the entire bargain box, so this really is a saving to snap up.
Of course, these are just my personal favourites from the Lookfantastic Black Friday box. Inside, you’ll also find travel-sized and full-sized fan favourite beauty buys such as Shiseido’s ultimune power infusing concentrate, a Lumene nordic hydra oxygen recovery 72h hydra gel mask, Magnitone London wipeout swipes eco-friendly cleansing pads, Gatineau hydra aura eclat de soi water crème hydrating glow, MyVitamins hair, skin and nails gummies, Revolution superdewy liquid highlighter and (deep breath) Frank Body dry-clean volume powder.