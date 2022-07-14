Ed Sheeran launches sustainable clothing collection with Lucy & Yak

If you haven’t yet heard of Lucy & Yak, you might do now, as the eco-conscious and gender-neutral clothing brand has just collaborated with none other than Ed Sheeran.

The singer and the sustainable brand have produced a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the artwork of Sheeran’s latest album, Equals. Dropping in two releases, the first half arrived today while the second is set to launch on Tuesday.

Featuring everything from Lucy & Yak’s signature and famed dungarees (a mainstay in Sheeran’s own wardrobe), to hoodies, T-shirts and bucket hats, every piece in the unisex collection boasts an ecru and black butterfly print that nods to the singer’s chart-topping record.

As always, the Lucy & Yak range has sustainability at its core, with each clothing piece made of organic cotton and the bucket hats made from entirely deadstock fabric.

Priced very reasonably between £22 for the hats and up to £65 for the dungarees, the capsule has been designed for wearability through the seasons, year after year. From oversized hoodies to classic white tees with a twist, we’ve rounded up the collaboration’s first drop below.

Ed Sheeran & Yak L.E. original dungaree: £65, Lucyandyak.com

A laid-back oversized fit, these dungas feature the brand’s signature shoulder tie straps (Lucy & Yak )

With Sheeran being a longstanding fan of Lucy & Yak’s ethical and organic handmade dungarees, it’s no surprise that a pair features in the collaboration. Lightweight with a laid-back oversized fit, the unisex design is complete with extra big pockets, adjustable tie shoulder straps and, of course, the ecru and black abstract butterfly print.

And the singer isn’t alone in his adoration for the brand’s dungarees, with a midwash denim pair previously making it into our round-up of the best women’s tall clothing brands. Our tester praised the retro style of the denim pair, as well as the five pockets, high-waisted fit, belt loops and the brand’s signature shoulder tie straps. “Slightly oversized and with a straight-leg fit, the length was perfect for our 6ft tester, and there was even room to turn up the hems,” they said. Sheeran’s pair comes in two leg lengths with sizing between UK 4-32.

Ed Sheeran & Yak L.E. bailey hoodie: £58, Lucyandyak.com

The hooded jumper has super-soft brushed cotton on the inside for a snuggly feel (Lucy & Yak )

An oversized hoodie is another staple of the singer’s wardrobe, meaning it’s also no shock that this bold unisex design has taken pride of place in the collection.

Again boasting the capsule’s signature ecru and black colourway, the hooded jumper is finished with a paint-splash effect, drop-shoulder shape, long sleeves and body length. Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, there’s super-soft brushed cotton on the inside for a cosier fit. The piece is available in sizes UK6-32.

Ed Sheeran & Yak L.E. Denver tee: £28, Lucyandyak.com

You can’t go wrong with a classic white tee, especially one with a butterfly twist (Lucy & Yak )

Every wardrobe needs a classic white tee, whether thrown under your dungarees or tucked into bottoms. Giving the simple regular-fit design detailing, this organic cotton T-shirt is decorated with the brand’s signature butterfly and two black lines beneath.

Ed Sheeran & Yak L.E. Travis hat: £22, Lucyandyak.com

This reversable bucket hat is a must for summer festies (Lucy & Yak )

Whether topping off your festival looks or shielding you on holiday, the collaboration’s organic cotton bucket hat is a statement piece of headgear. One side of the reversible hat is finished with an abstract ecru and black butterfly print, while the other offers a simpler off-white design with a singular butterfly. Made from deadstock cotton and elastane, the bucket hat comes in one size. It’s out of stock at the moment but you can ask them to notify you when it’s back in stock.

