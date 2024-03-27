Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

This pretty pink jumper is topping my spring wishlist, and it’s reduced at Amazon

Treat it as you would a neutral cream colour and you’re sure to liven up a whole host of outfits

Sponsored content by
Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 27 March 2024 15:18
<p>Made from 100 per cent cotton, it’s sure to be comfy and cosy </p>

Made from 100 per cent cotton, it’s sure to be comfy and cosy

(iStock/The Independent)

Although spring has arrived, it’s still not quite warm enough to lose the layers altogether. So, as we look forward to shrugging off our coats and making room for lightweight jackets, knitwear is still a key element of our daily wardrobes.

To make warm layers feel a little fresher as we step into a new season, brighter, bolder colours are called for, to help us break away from the winter warmers we’ve been wearing for months. I can’t be the only one who feels like they’ve been swaddled up forever.

So, spotting this pretty pink Espirit jumper on sale at Amazon seems like perfect timing. Plus, a good price cut certainly makes it more tempting. Keep scrolling to find out exactly why it’s one of my favourite fashion finds, as I share my top tips for how to style it.

Read more: These are the top deals at Amazon right now

Espirit women's pullover sweater: Was £69.99, now from £13.64, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As Amazon likes to keep us on our toes, every size of this pink jumper has seen a different reduction. For example, an XXS has seen a whopping 81 per cent price cut, while the large size has had a 69 per cent price cut. So, it does seem a bit like luck of the draw. Regardless, there’s still some sort of saving no matter which size you reach for.

Made from 100 per cent cotton, this jumper should be soft and cosy – perfect for throwing on while we wait for the weather to warm up. It should be easy to care for, too – simply pop it in the washing machine.

When it comes to styling, white jeans and a colourful trainer will really make it pop, although, it would also work with basic blue denim, and could even be worn over the shoulders of a dress or jumpsuit. Treat it as you would a neutral cream colour and you’re sure to liven up a whole host of outfits without too much effort.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Looking for top beauty buys? This is the one product you need for brighter, healthier skin

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in