Although spring has arrived, it’s still not quite warm enough to lose the layers altogether. So, as we look forward to shrugging off our coats and making room for lightweight jackets, knitwear is still a key element of our daily wardrobes.

To make warm layers feel a little fresher as we step into a new season, brighter, bolder colours are called for, to help us break away from the winter warmers we’ve been wearing for months. I can’t be the only one who feels like they’ve been swaddled up forever.

So, spotting this pretty pink Espirit jumper on sale at Amazon seems like perfect timing. Plus, a good price cut certainly makes it more tempting. Keep scrolling to find out exactly why it’s one of my favourite fashion finds, as I share my top tips for how to style it.

Espirit women's pullover sweater: Was £69.99, now from £13.64, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As Amazon likes to keep us on our toes, every size of this pink jumper has seen a different reduction. For example, an XXS has seen a whopping 81 per cent price cut, while the large size has had a 69 per cent price cut. So, it does seem a bit like luck of the draw. Regardless, there’s still some sort of saving no matter which size you reach for.

Made from 100 per cent cotton, this jumper should be soft and cosy – perfect for throwing on while we wait for the weather to warm up. It should be easy to care for, too – simply pop it in the washing machine.

When it comes to styling, white jeans and a colourful trainer will really make it pop, although, it would also work with basic blue denim, and could even be worn over the shoulders of a dress or jumpsuit. Treat it as you would a neutral cream colour and you’re sure to liven up a whole host of outfits without too much effort.

