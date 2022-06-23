The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Holly Willoughby’s whimsical £50 shirt hails from the high street

The ‘This Morning’ presenter’s blouse is a charming change from summer florals

Lois Borny
Thursday 23 June 2022 10:45
The preppy look os perfect for work or leisurely summer lunch dates

(iStock/The Independent)

Whether it’s a casual blouse or Parisian-style frock, Holly Willoughby’s style on This Morning never goes unnoticed. After the presenter’s daily OOTD reveal (outfit of the day, that is), her fans are always abuzz with how they can create the look for themselves.

Yesterday, we saw Holly opt for something a little bolder with a pastel vintage-inspired midi dress which, owing to its flouncy shoulders and floaty hem would have been ideal for mid-summer weddings and garden parties.

This morning, Holly has gone for a preppy shirt and trouser ensemble. The former is a high street number from affordable label La Redoute. Veering away from floral motifs for summer, the charming vintage print pairs with a mini Peter Pan collar, giving a subtle nod to the statement collar trend (but without being too OTT).

Along with a pair of navy heels, the look has been tied together with a pair of simple straight leg trousers from designer label, Joseph. These are an expensive buy, but we have spotted a more affordable pair from M&S (£22.50, Marksandspencer.com) that look similar.

A simple look for work or a leisurely summer lunch date, we predict the shirt in particular will be a bit hit owing to its high street price.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Holly Willoughby’s outfit is a a printed cotton shirt with puff sleeves and charming collar from high street brand La Redoute, paired with an ankle-grazing pair of straight-leg trousers from designer Joseph.

Le Redoute printed cotton shirt with peter pan collar and short puff sleeves: £50, Laredoute.co.uk

(Le Redoute)

We love the whimsical print across the shirt which, departing from block colours and classic summery prints, feels like an easy way to freshen up your work (and play) wardrobe. The puff sleeves are bang on trend too while remaining timeless and elegant.

Joseph gabardine stretch new eliston trousers: £275, Joseph-fashion.com

(Joseph)

Simple straight leg trousers are a wardrobe mainstay and these, owing to the fact they offer a slight stretch, should be comfortable too – perfect if you’re after easy workwear. These are admittedly quite pricey but, if you’re after a more afforable option then consider these from the home of high quality basics, M&S (£22.50, Marksandspencer.com).

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

