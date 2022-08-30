Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield currently on their summer holidays, some new This Morning presenters are lighting up our screens each morning. Replacing the dynamic duo this week are Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay.

If you’re one of the many who tune in to the show for Willoughby’s fashion-forward outfits, the good news is that Humes has also taken to sharing her own style on Instagram.

During her last stint this season, she introduced us to some statement looks – looking gorgeous in green with a midi dress from Karen Millen and, most recently, fashion-forward in a Massimo Dutti zebra print skirt and off-shoulder knit top from Aussie label Dissh.

For today’s look, the presenter and This Morning stylist Amber Jackson opted for a sartorially on-point ensemble that consisted of River Island trousers with an asymentrical waistband and a minimalist ribbed brown vest.

Whether you’re looking for outfit inspiration for transitional dressing or need something new to wear to the office, here’s how to buy the sleek look.

Where is Rochelle Humes’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Rochelle’s look on This Morning today was typically fashion forward and ideal for transitional dressing this autumn. The presenter teamed £40 River Island camel trousers with a ribbed brown vest from Pretty Little Thing.

River Island beige crossed waistband straight trousers: £45, Riverisland.com

(River Island )

Straight leg trousers are a workwear wardrobe staple and if you’re looking for something a little different this autumn, then River Island’s cross waistband design is a great spot by the ITV stylist. Camel coloured, they’ll go with most things in your wardrobe while the cross waist detailing sets them apart from your average workwear piece.

Buy now

Pretty Little Thing chocolate soft rib knit tank top: £15, Prettylittlething.com

(Pretty Little Thing )

Complementing the neutral hue of the trousers, this chocolate coloured ribbed tank top from Pretty Little Thing is a great wardrobe staple. The scoop neck is flattering on Rochelle while the ribbed finish awards the top a textured look.

Buy now

Who is Rochelle Humes’s stylist for This Morning?

Amber Jackson is the fashion editor for This Morning and a stylist for ITV. She styles Rochelle Humes in the fabulous outfits we see each day and compiles the pieces for the fashion segment on the show.

How does Rochelle Humes do her hair?

Maurice Flynn, aka Mauriceflynn on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind Rochelle Humes’s This Morning mane.

Where is Rochelle Humes from?

Rochelle was born in Barking, a suburb of East London and attended the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls in Hornchurch and Colin’s Performing Arts School. She began her career in British pop group S Club Juniors and later joined the girl group The Saturdays in 2007. Since then, Rochelle has turned to TV presenting and often works alongside her husband, JLS star, Marvin Humes.

Want more inspiration? Take a look at our pick of best summer dresses