It’s unlike Charlotte Tilbury to do anything by halves, so when I found out she was branching back into the world of fragrance (her first foray was in 2016 when she launched scent of a dream, which has since been discontinued), I immediately knew it would be both special and extravagant. And following a top secret visit to CTHQ back in February, I wasn’t disappointed.

Charlotte’s so-called “fragrance collections of emotions” features a wardrobe of six(!) brand new scents – more sex, love frequency, joyphoria, magic energy, calm bliss and cosmic power. Each one is “powered by emotion-boosting molecules backed by neuroscience and 40 years of research” and has been specifically designed to boost and improve your mood in different ways.

As well as working alongside master perfumers (including Anne Flipo, Juliette Karagueuzoglou and Dominique Ropion who, between them, have created iconic fragrances for brands including Chloe, Coach, Burberry, Paco Rabanne, Dior and Viktor & Rolf to name a few), Charlotte also collaborated with neuroscientists at the IFF. Together, they were able to harness the power of AI and an IFF proprietary tool – called ScentIntelligence – to identify fragrance accords and ingredient combinations known to enhance specific emotions.

That’s not where it stops though, because every little visual detail has also been considered. First there’s the bottle design, which is inspired by 18th century alchemist potions and perfumes that Charlotte’s obsessed with, and then there’s the bold colour palette, each of which has been chosen because they match some of the most healing crystals in the world. Finally, the jewel-shaped lids, which act like orbs to attract positive energy.

But how do the fragrances actually smell and do they live up to the claim that they last up to 18 hours? I put them to the test to find out.

How I tested Charlotte Tilbury’s fragrance collections of emotions

The fragrances are £130 each or £20 for tester bottles ( Lucy Partington )

I have had 10ml bottles of each of the six perfumes in my possession since mid-February, and since then I’ve been wearing them one by one in place of my usual perfume. I took note of how they smelt immediately after spritizing, what they smelt like after they dried down onto my skin, any comments or compliments they attracted, and, importantly, how each one impacted my mood, as well as how long they lasted.