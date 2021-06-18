Father’s Day always seems to creep up on us – one minute you’re thinking about what to buy him for Christmas and then all of a sudden, we’re halfway through the year and you’re frantically trying to work out how you’re going to top it.

It’s no secret that men are notoriously difficult to buy for, and if your father figure is anything like ours, if they want something, they’ll buy it for themselves. And with just days to go – it’s on Sunday 20 June – it’s time to get your thinking cap on. Luckily for you, we’re on hand to help.

While choosing a gift for the great man in your life is, of course, down to personal preference, and you’ll know his taste best, if you’re completely stumped for ideas, our gift guide is sure to give you the inspiration you need.

But to avoid delivery delays, we’ve also found a selection of last-minute gifts on Amazon that will both arrive the next day (if you’re with Prime) and wow him.

From skincare and fragrances to tech and books, these gifts prove you’ve still got time to surprise him with something he’s bound to love.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Delivery

In order to benefit from these last-minute gift ideas, we’d suggest signing up to Prime, which offers you unlimited free delivery, with the option for your order to arrive on the same day or the next day.

The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

You can also sign up for a 30-day trial to make the most of the next-day delivery ahead of Father’s Day. If you sign up now, you’ll also be a member for Prime Day on 21 and 22 June.

The best last-minute gifts for Father’s Day

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If your father figure is a major bookworm, there’s surely no better gift than an ereader. This paperwhite took the top spot in our review of the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it “has a high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read, while the design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame”. It offers the “definitive balance of price and performance”, and has free 4G, which is especially handy if they want to buy a new title when they’re away from wifi.

Buy now

Acqua di Parma barberie pumice face scrub: £19, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Skincare is a great gift for your dad and perfume house Acqua di Parma featured in our guide to the best skincare brands for men, with our writer noting that “every single product made for the luxe brand is the work of skilled master artisans who use the finest materials and the most traditional techniques”. In terms of the product, freshness is the aim. This pumice face scrub is formulated with natural oils and microgranules to genty exfoliate the face to remove dead cells and impurities before shaving. What’s more, there’s 37 per cent off on Amazon right now.

Buy now

Lego Creator Volkswagen beetle: £129.96, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Ok, this is on the slightly higher end in terms of budget, but it featured in our Father’s Day gift guide, so when we saw it had Prime delivery, we just had to include it. With more than 1,000 pieces, it “brings together classic motor design with everyone’s favourite children’s toy that whiles away hours, and we love the detail Lego has gone into here”, praised our writer. It’s an ideal gift that will certainly keep him occupied.

Buy now

Fjallraven Kanken toiletry bag: £52.73, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If he’s a frequent traveller or needs to organise his bathroom cabinet, look no further than this toiletry bag, which featured in our review of the best men’s wash bags. “To put it simply, this should be classed as an essential in everyone’s luggage,” noted our writer. The major highlights include the fact it’s made from a water-resistant fabric, and the two spacious foam-padded pockets.

Buy now

Earfun air pro: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Is your father figure into the gym or exercising outside? Gift them these nifty earbuds that took the top spot in our guide to the best running headphones. The technical features meant they “scored well in terms of sound quality, sweat proofing and in-ear security”, and the touch controls “worked well”. You can’t really go wrong.

Buy now

Clarins baume super hydratant, 50ml: £31, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This cult product deserves a spot in his wash bag – it’s light and non-greasy, but has a “lovely, clean and fresh light scent that will inspire him to use this every day”, noted our writer in our review of the best Father’s Day gifts.

Buy now

Heremes Terre d’eau intense vetiver eau de parfu gift set: £89.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The cult favourite terre d’heremes has had an update, “infused with vetiver for a more woody, mineral aroma”, noted our writer in their review of the best men’s summer fragrances. “The result is a citrus-based scent that feels deeper and fresher than the original, almost as if intense vetiver is the naughtier version of its older brother,” they added. What’s more, this set not only includes 100ml of scent, but also a shower gel and aftershave lotion.

Buy now

‘Into Thin Air’ by Jon Krakauer, published by Pan Macmillan: £7.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With global adventures still very limited, give the gift of a travel book to satiate his hunger for exploring the world. Into Thin Air took the top spot in our review of the best, with our writer noting it as being “fascinating, horrifying and finally heart wrenching”.

Writer and keen mountaineer Jon Krakauer originally meant for the story to feature in Outside magazine as an exploration of the commercialisation of Everest. But “while covering the growing trend of clients with little or no mountaineering experience being shepherded to the highest point on earth, Krakauer found himself at the centre of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster. He survived, just. But eight others from his climbing team and a partner team didn’t.” Described as a “masterful book that will leave you in awe in more ways than one”, this is the ideal non-fiction title to gift this Father’s Day.

Buy now

Salcombe daring gin 50cl, 46%: £75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Similarly to the Lego, this was included in our Father’s Day gift guide, and thankfully we’ve found it on Amazon with next-day delivery. The Devon-based gin distiller has been collaborating with top chefs to produce its gin and, on this occasion, it’s Paul Ainsworth at the helm, with the flavour of the tipple being based on one of the chef’s dishes.

“The gin is full of fresh flavours from lime and blood orange, to fennel, seashore herbs, a hint of oyster leaf and topped off with warming allspice,” noted our writer. “Dad will love to serve it in a big glass over plenty of ice with a slice of crunchy apple.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gifts, try the links below:

Searching for Father’s Day card? Check out our selection

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.