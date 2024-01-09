Taking part in Dry January? Seedlip’s non-alcoholic spirit has been reduced to £15

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Annual alcohol-free calendar event Dry January is here again. Since the original campaign started back in 2013, more and more of us are now choosing to minimise our alcohol intake, with this being a month to experiment with cutting out booze altogether.

Should you be sober-curious, completely alcohol-free, or abstaining just for January, the good news is there are plenty of alcohol-free beers, wines and spirits to sip, easily rivalling the real deal.

When it comes to gin alternatives, Seedlip is a popular non-alcoholic pick, with the zero per cent drink a combination of botanical flavours and spices. Its price usually mirrors an alcoholic counterpart, sitting above the £20 price point.

While an investment worth making if this is your favourite tipple, here at IndyBest we’re always searching for the best deals. So, we were thrilled to spot Seedlip’s grove 42 and spice 94 non-alcoholic spirits are currently sliced in price by 32 per cent at Amazon.

Whether you want to top up your alcohol-free supplies or try a new non-alcoholic spirit option for less, keep reading for everything we know about this delicious deal.

Seedlip grove 42 non-alcoholic spirit, 70cl: Was £22, now £14.95, Amazon.co.uk

This non-alcoholic spirit by popular drinks brand Seedlip features a fresh, citrus blend, and, now that it’s been reduced to less than £15 at Amazon, it is even more enticing. The 70cl bottle is a generous size, with its chic design sure to add panache to your alcohol-free drinks collection. Created using botanical and spice ingredients, it should pair well with ice and tonic for a refreshing January tipple or you could make up a mocktail with Seedlip as the main component.

If you fancy trying another flavour, you can also snap up the grapefruit-infused Seedlip spice 94 (was £22, now £14.95, Amazon.co.uk) with the same price reduction.

