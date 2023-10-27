12 best in-flight wines that will elevate your sipping experience

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

OK, you’ve booked your flight and got that last-minute upgrade, so which wines can you expect when you travel business or even first class? Make no mistake, wine has become an important part of making your time in the air memorable.

British Airways, for instance, has appointed Master of Wine Tim Jackson to “elevate the premium experience”. An avid flier, he says: “I hope my love for travel, together with my experience and knowledge of beverages, will make a positive difference.” His aim of showcasing different wines currently means flying the flag for the UK with homegrown sparkling wine on the list.

Meanwhile, over at Air France, the elite sommelier Paolo Basso offers the best of French wines and indeed a glass of champagne for every traveller, because, as a spokesman said, it “conveys the values of pleasure and Frenchness”.

Shiada Drysdale, the beverage spokeswoman at Virgin Atlantic said the airline is “consistently mindful that taste buds are affected by the cabin environment, so we ensure the wines are pronounced in terms of flavour and robustness”. Virgin’s wine list is updated every six months, with rosé now a permanent fixture.

At Lufthansa, there’s an almost scientific approach to the business of alcohol at altitude. “Experiments have shown taste changes in the air,” said a spokesman. “As the body is accelerated, it starts ‘to work’. This means it needs energy. Therefore, sugar and alcohol are less intense to the taste. It is with these considerations in mind that the wines are chosen. In addition, the air on flights is very dry, therefore the taste buds are not working to their full capacity – as a result, the wines chosen need more flavour in comparison to when tasted on the ground.”

So, loosen your seat belt, move the table down from the upright position and prepare to be royally entertained with a splendid selection of in-flight wines.

How we tested

It would be nice to report all the wines were tasted while travelling at 35,000ft with little or no turbulence. Some were, but the majority were tasted by themselves or with a little cheese (for the reds) and the odd dry biscuit or salted snack (for the whites and the rosé). Note that some of the vintages on sale on the high street may differ slightly from those available in-flight.

We tested top tipples that will leave you on cloud nine (John Clarke)

The best in-flight wines for 2023 are: