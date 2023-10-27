Jump to content

12 best in-flight wines that will elevate your sipping experience

These are the airline vinos served at altitude, and taste-tested by us

John Clarke
Friday 27 October 2023 14:44
<p>Your taste buds change when you’re thousands of feet in the air</p>

Your taste buds change when you’re thousands of feet in the air

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Simpsons chalklands classic cuveé NV
    Simpsons chalklands classic cuvée NV
    Best in-flight wine overall

    Hooray! British Airways has introduced award-winning English sparkling wine in its Club World cabin for the first time. The British flag carrier now offers this splendid fizz made in the traditional method, from chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier grapes grown on the chalklands of the North Downs of Kent.

    Roc de Belame sauvignon blanc, Côtes de Gascogne 2018
    Roc de Belame sauvignon blanc, Côtes de Gascogne 2018
    Best budget in-flight wine

    Alsace wine producer Julien Schaal is the man behind this moreish, very drinkable sauvignon blanc from the Côtes de Gascogne wine region in south-west France.

  • Krug champagne 2004
    Krug champagne 2004
    Best luxury in-flight wine

    We don’t know whether Phil Collins was thinking of champagne when he wrote “I can feel it coming in the air tonight”, but this is a bottle that not only deserves a fanfare but a full orchestral accompaniment.

    Piandimare oltremare organic pecorino 2022
    Piandimare oltremare organic pecorino 2022
    Best in-flight aperitif

    One of Italy’s more distinctive wines gets the Virgin seal of approval, and so it should. It’s an extremely attractive white, and the bold, aromatic crispness and freshness should only be enhanced by consumption at altitude.

  • Domaine De L'Aigle chardonnay 2022
    Domaine De L'Aigle chardonnay 2022
    Best mid-day refreshment

    Available in-flight with Air France from November 2023, this is a chardonnay from Languedoc-based winemaker supreme Gérard Bertrand. A former member of the French rugby team, he took over the family vineyards with the aim of finding the best terroirs of his region, and promoting them worldwide. 

    Chateau de Montfrin à la rêverie rosé 2022
    Chateau de Montfrin à la rêverie rosé 2022
    Best in-flight rosé

    An elegant and refreshing rosé from the Côtes du Rhône, this vino is something of a rarity, as rosé production only accounts for 0.2 per cent of Rhone wines. That being said, this lightly tinted rosé with its peach and slightly citrus flavours should make an ideal in-flight companion.

  • Markus Molitor schiefersteil riesling 2020
    Markus Molitor schiefersteil riesling 2020
    Best in-flight riesling wine

    As you’d expect from the German flag-carrier, Lufthansa offers an exceptional riesling that has everything you’d want from this famous wine – a delicate and satisfying fruitiness backed by a welcome and precise minerality and a wonderfully expressive aroma.

    Errazuriz max reserva cabernet sauvignon 2020
    Errazuriz Max reserva cabernet sauvignon 2020
    Best for pairing with a meat dish

    Don Maximiano Errázuriz Valdivieso planted the first French grape varieties in Chile’s Aconcagua Valley in 1870, so it’s fair to say they’ve had some practice in producing great wine.

  • Grant Burge benchmark chardonnay 2022
    Grant Burge benchmark chardonnay 2022
    Best for pairing with fish or pasta

    The Burge family has been making wine in South Australia’s Barossa Valley ever since they moved from Wiltshire in the 19th century. Their benchmark series, which honours the family’s forebears, includes this vibrant and fruity chardonnay, with its inimitable melon and peach favours backed up by complex notes of smooth caramel and spice.

    Casas del Bosque reserva chardonnay 2020.png
    Casas del Bosque reserva chardonnay 2020
    Best for pairing with mild cheese

    A Chilean classic, this vino is made from grapes from the country’s Casablanca Valley, where Pacific breezes envelop the vines in a morning mist, and the cooler coastal conditions bring a subtle freshness to the orchard flavours of the chardonnay, with hints of apple and citrus.

  • Septima obra reserva malbec 2020
    Septima obra reserva malbec 2020
    Best for pairing with pork or lamb

    You could say this Argentinian malbec already has altitude experience, since it’s picked from grapes grown at 1,100m at Luján de Cuyo in the Mendoza wine region of Argentina. Aged in French oak after vinification, it has oodles of black fruit and plums, with added notes of spice and pepper.

    Château Lamothe-Bergeron 2018 haut-médoc
    Château Lamothe-Bergeron 2018 haut-médoc
    Best in-flight bordeaux wine

    From a vineyard located in a prime position near the Gironde, between the terroirs of Margaux and Saint-Julien, here’s a classic bordeaux blend of cabernet sauvignon (55 per cent) and merlot (45 per cent). It’s a heritage wine with complex and layered flavours of black fruit and blackcurrant with notes of chocolate and spice. As a showcase for French winemaking, it couldn’t be bettered.

OK, you’ve booked your flight and got that last-minute upgrade, so which wines can you expect when you travel business or even first class? Make no mistake, wine has become an important part of making your time in the air memorable.

British Airways, for instance, has appointed Master of Wine Tim Jackson to “elevate the premium experience”. An avid flier, he says: “I hope my love for travel, together with my experience and knowledge of beverages, will make a positive difference.” His aim of showcasing different wines currently means flying the flag for the UK with homegrown sparkling wine on the list.

Meanwhile, over at Air France, the elite sommelier Paolo Basso offers the best of French wines and indeed a glass of champagne for every traveller, because, as a spokesman said, it “conveys the values of pleasure and Frenchness”.

Shiada Drysdale, the beverage spokeswoman at Virgin Atlantic said the airline is “consistently mindful that taste buds are affected by the cabin environment, so we ensure the wines are pronounced in terms of flavour and robustness”. Virgin’s wine list is updated every six months, with rosé now a permanent fixture.

At Lufthansa, there’s an almost scientific approach to the business of alcohol at altitude. “Experiments have shown taste changes in the air,” said a spokesman. “As the body is accelerated, it starts ‘to work’. This means it needs energy. Therefore, sugar and alcohol are less intense to the taste. It is with these considerations in mind that the wines are chosen. In addition, the air on flights is very dry, therefore the taste buds are not working to their full capacity – as a result, the wines chosen need more flavour in comparison to when tasted on the ground.”

So, loosen your seat belt, move the table down from the upright position and prepare to be royally entertained with a splendid selection of in-flight wines.

How we tested

It would be nice to report all the wines were tasted while travelling at 35,000ft with little or no turbulence. Some were, but the majority were tasted by themselves or with a little cheese (for the reds) and the odd dry biscuit or salted snack (for the whites and the rosé). Note that some of the vintages on sale on the high street may differ slightly from those available in-flight.

We tested top tipples that will leave you on cloud nine

(John Clarke)

The best in-flight wines for 2023 are:

  • Best in-flight wine overall – Simpsons chalklands classic cuvée NV: £29, Theenglishwinecollection.co.uk
  • Best budget in-flight wine – Roc de Belame sauvignon blanc, Côtes de Gascogne 2018: £9, Excellar.co.uk
  • Best luxury in-flight wine – Krug champagne 2004: £394, Thefinestbubble.com
  • Best in-flight rosé – Chateau de Montfrin à la rêverie rosé 2022: £15.49, Wine-ta.co.uk

Simpsons chalklands classic cuvée NV

  • Best: In-flight wine overall
  • Airline: British Airways
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12%

Hooray! British Airways has introduced award-winning English sparkling wine in its Club World cabin for the first time. The British flag carrier now offers this splendid fizz made in the traditional method, from chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier grapes grown on the chalklands of the North Downs of Kent.

Bright, fruit-orchard flavours of pear and citrus mingle with toasty notes of pastry and caramel to create a tongue-tingling delight. But make your airline booking now, as, introduced in October, it alternates with other English sparkling wines and will only be available for three months.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Roc de Belame sauvignon blanc, Côtes de Gascogne 2018

  • Best: Budget in-flight wine
  • Airline: British Airways
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%

Alsace wine producer Julien Schaal is the man behind this moreish, very drinkable sauvignon blanc from the Côtes de Gascogne wine region in south-west France.

You could say it’s very peachy, with stone fruit flavours backed up by relatively soft mineral notes and a flower-garden aroma. At less than a tenner, it’s great value, too, if you don’t happen to be flying with BA.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Krug champagne 2004

  • Best: Luxury in-flight wine
  • Airline: Cathay Pacific
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12%

We don’t know whether Phil Collins was thinking of champagne when he wrote “I can feel it coming in the air tonight”, but this is a bottle that not only deserves a fanfare but a full orchestral accompaniment.

Quite simply, it’s one of the best champagnes money can buy, from one of the legendary champagne houses. Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific prides itself on serving only the finest wines, so sipping this tipple while the world whizzes by beneath your feet must count as one of life’s ultimate pleasures. Top marks.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Piandimare oltremare organic pecorino 2022

  • Best: In-flight aperitif
  • Airline: Virgin Atlantic
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12.5%

One of Italy’s more distinctive wines gets the Virgin seal of approval, and so it should. It’s an extremely attractive white, and the bold, aromatic crispness and freshness should only be enhanced by consumption at altitude.

This example from the Abruzzo wine region alongside the Adriatic in central Italy can serve as a welcome aperitif or as a splendid accompaniment to the cheese of the same name.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Domaine De L'Aigle chardonnay 2022

  • Best: Mid-day refreshment
  • Airline: Air France
  • Size: 75cl
  • Tasting notes: 14%

Available in-flight with Air France from November 2023, this is a chardonnay from Languedoc-based winemaker supreme Gérard Bertrand. A former member of the French rugby team, he took over the family vineyards with the aim of finding the best terroirs of his region, and promoting them worldwide. 

This intensely aromatic chardonnay has full-on flavours of peach and stone fruits with hints of pastry and almond icing. A wine to savour while you enjoy a view of the Alps, perhaps.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Chateau de Montfrin à la rêverie rosé 2022

  • Best: In-flight rosé
  • Airline: Virgin Atlantic
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 13.5%

An elegant and refreshing rosé from the Côtes du Rhône, this vino is something of a rarity, as rosé production only accounts for 0.2 per cent of Rhone wines. That being said, this lightly tinted rosé with its peach and slightly citrus flavours should make an ideal in-flight companion.

Enjoy it along with salted almonds or as an aperitif before your meal, whether flying with Virgin Atlantic or at home in your slippers.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Markus Molitor schiefersteil riesling 2020

  • Best: In-flight riesling wine
  • Airline: Lufthansa
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 12%

As you’d expect from the German flag-carrier, Lufthansa offers an exceptional riesling that has everything you’d want from this famous wine – a delicate and satisfying fruitiness backed by a welcome and precise minerality and a wonderfully expressive aroma.

Like most rieslings, it’s light-ish on alcohol, too, so you’re not in danger of overdoing the hospitality while at 35,000ft.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Errazuriz Max reserva cabernet sauvignon 2020

  • Best: For pairing with a meat dish
  • Airline: LATAM Airlines
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 14%

Don Maximiano Errázuriz Valdivieso planted the first French grape varieties in Chile’s Aconcagua Valley in 1870, so it’s fair to say they’ve had some practice in producing great wine.

This cabernet sauvignon, named after the Don, is bursting full of bright fruit flavours with cherry, blackberry and raspberry to the fore, and velvet-like tannins. Smooth and comforting, it should bring a smile to anyone venturing to the southern hemisphere... or the local supermarket

Continue reading...

Loading...

Grant Burge benchmark chardonnay 2022

  • Best: For pairing with fish or pasta
  • Airline: Cathay Pacific
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 13%

The Burge family has been making wine in South Australia’s Barossa Valley ever since they moved from Wiltshire in the 19th century. Their benchmark series, which honours the family’s forebears, includes this vibrant and fruity chardonnay, with its inimitable melon and peach favours backed up by complex notes of smooth caramel and spice.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Casas del Bosque reserva chardonnay 2020

  • Best: For pairing with mild cheese
  • Airline: LATAM Airlines
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 13%

A Chilean classic, this vino is made from grapes from the country’s Casablanca Valley, where Pacific breezes envelop the vines in a morning mist, and the cooler coastal conditions bring a subtle freshness to the orchard flavours of the chardonnay, with hints of apple and citrus.

Enjoy a glass while travelling with LATAM Airlines on your next South American adventure.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Septima obra reserva malbec 2020

  • Best: For pairing with pork or lamb
  • Airline: Lufthansa
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 14%

You could say this Argentinian malbec already has altitude experience, since it’s picked from grapes grown at 1,100m at Luján de Cuyo in the Mendoza wine region of Argentina. Aged in French oak after vinification, it has oodles of black fruit and plums, with added notes of spice and pepper.

Translated into an airline setting, it would be the perfect accompaniment for a meaty in-flight meal or a simple snack of mature cheese and biscuits.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Château Lamothe-Bergeron 2018 haut-médoc

  • Best: In-flight bordeaux wine
  • Airline: Air France
  • Size: 75cl
  • ABV: 14%

From a vineyard located in a prime position near the Gironde, between the terroirs of Margaux and Saint-Julien, here’s a classic bordeaux blend of cabernet sauvignon (55 per cent) and merlot (45 per cent). It’s a heritage wine with complex and layered flavours of black fruit and blackcurrant with notes of chocolate and spice. As a showcase for French winemaking, it couldn’t be bettered.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The verdict: In-flight wines

Mirroring the wine world itself, there’s a huge selection of vinos available for the discerning air traveller. Whether it’s a satisfying Gérard Bertrand chardonnay while flying with Air France, a perky à la rêverie rosé from Virgin Atlantic or a delicate Markus Molitor riesling from Lufthansa, the choice is wide and quality-led. The stunning Krug 2004 champagne is huge in flavour (and price) but our top pick is Simpsons chalklands classic cuvée NV, available on British Airways flights, as part of Master of Wine Tim Jackson’s regional showcasing strategy.

