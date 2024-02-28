The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
This fruity white wine is perfect for spring – and it’s 25% off at Perfect Cellar
It’s a great pick for Mother’s Day or Easter celebrations
We’re inching closer to spring now, with the evenings getting lighter and the promise of warmer days on the horizon. That means we’ll soon be swapping cosy nights in with red vino for a cool, crisp glass of rosé or white wine while (hopefully) enjoying a spot of al fresco dining, too.
With Easter landing on Sunday 31 March and Mother’s Day arriving even sooner on Sunday 10 March, we’re currently perusing fresh whites to pop in the fridge and raise a glass with in celebration of our loved ones and the new season. Should you be looking to spoil the mother figure in your life or start planning summer soirees, we’re pleased to share that Perfect Cellar is once again offering The Independent readers 25 per cent off a bottle of wine.
This week’s pick is Briar Ridge albariño 2022. The dry, crisp wine combines citrus, apricot and peach with a dash of gingerbread spice. Thanks to the 25 per cent discount, the price of this premium plonk has been reduced to less than £24. Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s Perfect Cellar wine.
Briar Ridge albariño 2022: Was £31.95, now £23.96, Perfectcellar.com
- Vintage: 2022
- Grapes: Albariño
- Region: New South Wales, Australia
- ABV: 13%
This Australian white hails from New South Wales and is said to balance the fresh blend of peach, apricot and citrus fruits with the warming aftermath of toffee apples and gingerbread spice. Add in its green apple, pear, and lime flavours and this albariño is set to be a favourite drink for sipping during the warmer months. The award-winning medium-bodied white will lend itself well to lunch and dinner, whether you’re planning a Sunday roast or a summer salad.
Should you be shopping for a Mother’s Day vino or looking for a fresh tipple ahead of spring, don’t miss the 25 per cent discount available on this bottle from Thursday (29 February) to Monday (4 March. The saving takes this albariño down to less than £24, which we think is well worth celebrating.
In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn a commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.
