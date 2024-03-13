This Sardinian white wine is discounted in time for Easter celebrations

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re fond of a glass of vino, there’s nothing better than discovering a new favourite bottle of wine – especially when it’s discounted.

Whether you’re partial to a warming red, refreshing white or light rosé, Perfect Cellar is a one-stop shop for stocking up your wine rack.

With a huge range of tempting vinos on offer, Perfect Cellar allows you to channel your inner sommelier without breaking the bank. Plus, there’s even a subscription service that sees bottles delivered to your door each month.

The retailer is all about introducing you to wines you might never otherwise try, just like this intriguing bottle of vermentino di gallura superiore. Hailing from a small vineyard in Sardinia, it’s the only DOCG wine made in the region.

The medium-bodied white is sure to impress if you’re hosting this Easter – and it’s currently reduced.

Sabreseno Argeste vermentino di gallura superiore DOCG, 2021: Was £19.75, now £17.77, Perfectcellar.com

(Perfect Cellar)

Vintage: 2021

2021 Grapes: Vermentino

Vermentino Region: Sardinia

Sardinia ABV: 14%

This medium-bodied white hails from Sardinia. The only DOCG wine from the region, the vermentino di gallura superiore is made in the Sabresenò vineyard, founded by a small group of friends passionate about wine. Marrying the floral freshness of chamomile, white peach, citrus fruits and wildflowers with the sweet spiciness of vanilla and cinnamon, the wine has cited notes of honey and the fragrance of bread crust.

Said to be best served with dishes that similarly play with herbs and spices, enjoy a glass of the vermentino with rich fried or grilled fish, spiced meats and a side of fragrant vegetables.

Should you be after your next dinner party vino or indulgent wine to enjoy on the sofa after work, don’t miss this 10 per cent discount, available from Thursday 14 March to Monday 18 March.

Buy now

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

