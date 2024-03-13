This Sardinian white wine is discounted in time for Easter celebrations
With notes of chamomile, white peach, citrus fruits and wild flowers, it’s bound to be a delight to drink
If you’re fond of a glass of vino, there’s nothing better than discovering a new favourite bottle of wine – especially when it’s discounted.
Whether you’re partial to a warming red, refreshing white or light rosé, Perfect Cellar is a one-stop shop for stocking up your wine rack.
With a huge range of tempting vinos on offer, Perfect Cellar allows you to channel your inner sommelier without breaking the bank. Plus, there’s even a subscription service that sees bottles delivered to your door each month.
The retailer is all about introducing you to wines you might never otherwise try, just like this intriguing bottle of vermentino di gallura superiore. Hailing from a small vineyard in Sardinia, it’s the only DOCG wine made in the region.
The medium-bodied white is sure to impress if you’re hosting this Easter – and it’s currently reduced.
Sabreseno Argeste vermentino di gallura superiore DOCG, 2021: Was £19.75, now £17.77, Perfectcellar.com
- Vintage: 2021
- Grapes: Vermentino
- Region: Sardinia
- ABV: 14%
This medium-bodied white hails from Sardinia. The only DOCG wine from the region, the vermentino di gallura superiore is made in the Sabresenò vineyard, founded by a small group of friends passionate about wine. Marrying the floral freshness of chamomile, white peach, citrus fruits and wildflowers with the sweet spiciness of vanilla and cinnamon, the wine has cited notes of honey and the fragrance of bread crust.
Said to be best served with dishes that similarly play with herbs and spices, enjoy a glass of the vermentino with rich fried or grilled fish, spiced meats and a side of fragrant vegetables.
Should you be after your next dinner party vino or indulgent wine to enjoy on the sofa after work, don’t miss this 10 per cent discount, available from Thursday 14 March to Monday 18 March.
In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.
For true vino-lovers, enjoy 50 per cent off this monthly wine subscription