Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

For many vino lovers, nothing evokes the warm feeling of sunny spring days like a crisp rosé. Whether you’re enjoying a glass in the garden or sharing a carafe at an alfresco dinner with friends, a good rosé is summer in a bottle.

With the promise of lighter evenings and balmier weather on the horizon, now’s the time to invest in your wine rack. Luckily, Perfect Cellar has just reduced an award-winning bottle that’s in the running to be my go-to wine for the warmer months.

The lively dry English rosé is sourced from family-run vineyards in Sussex and Kent, crafted from a blend of pinot noir, pinot meunier, chardonnay, bacchus, reichensteiner, schönburger, and dornfelder grapes.

Following big wins at wine competitions around the world, Folc’s wine is officially the highest-scoring still English rosé in the country. Now, Perfect Cellar is now offering it at a discounted price for The Independent readers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Folc dry English rose 2022: Was £18.45, now £16.90, Perfectcellar.com

(Perfect Cellar )

Vintage: 2022

2022 Grape: Pinot noir

Pinot noir Region: Kent

Kent ABV: 12%

This vibrant English still rosé is made by blending pinot noir, pinot meunier, chardonnay, bacchus, reichensteiner, schönburger, and dornfelder sourced from family-run vineyards in Kent and East Sussex.

The wine’s crisp flavour is described as summer berries, ripe peach and elderflower, balanced by the acidity of raspberry and lime zest with a fresh strawberry finish.

The fruity wine has us dreaming of lazy days in the park and barbecues with friends, with the vino pairing perfectly with grilled fish, soft and creamy cheeses, nicoise salads, fruits and tarts.

Should you be after your next springtime soirée vino or indulgent wine to enjoy on the sofa after work, don’t miss this 10 per cent saving, available from Thursday 28 March to Monday 1 April.

Buy now

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

For true vino-lovers, enjoy 50 per cent off this monthly wine subscription