8 best bookshelf speakers for compact yet powerful sound

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Bookshelf speakers are the perfect solution to space coming at a premium. You aren’t legally obliged to place them on a bookshelf: it’s just the name given to speakers of a certain size that are friendly to desks, coffee tables and stands.

Small doesn’t equal puny, however, and the best bookshelf – or standmount – speakers offer the full audio package in the comfort of your front room.

It’s difficult to provide a definitive answer on the best bookshelf speakers. Our friends at York-based independent audio store The Sound Organisation were at pains to make us understand that no two sets of ears are the same. An audio expert might be able to tell you why one speaker is better than another, but if you prefer the sound of the second speaker, none of the specifications matter.

You can also have too much of a good thing. While clarity is recognised as an important aspect of quality audio, too much clarity can actually be fatiguing – the analytical nature of an especially clear track can take on a robotic character, separating you from the music and leaving you empty.

However, get the right balance, and this clarity can even enhance a track’s inherent tunefulness. On the flip side, tunefulness is vital to your personal engagement with audio, but a speaker needs to retain a semi-analytical approach in order for you to get the full audio picture.

Read more

According to The Sound Organisation, the most important element to consider, however, is actually your music source: after all, speakers can only play what they’re given: you wouldn’t expect a Corsa-driving Lewis Hamilton to beat your nan if she was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini. In the same way, the best speaker set-up in the world can only do so much to put a gloss on that mp3 you downloaded from Limewire in 2005.

There are plenty of factors to consider when looking at new bookshelf speakers, but the decision really comes down to feel: do they look the part for you? Are they small enough to fit in your room, and light enough for you to carry? Does the sound they produce engage you? Does it leave you wanting more, or a little flat?

How we tested

We tried each set of speakers across a range of music – including classical, hip-hop and folk - to get a sense of how they perform with the different requirements each genre dictates.

The best bookshelf speakers for 2021 are:

Best overall – Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 anniversary edition: £599, Bowerswilkins.com

– Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 anniversary edition: £599, Bowerswilkins.com Best for clarity – KEF LS50 meta: £999, Richersounds.com

– KEF LS50 meta: £999, Richersounds.com Best tunefulness – Linn majik 109: £990, Petertyson.co.uk

– Linn majik 109: £990, Petertyson.co.uk Best value – Q Acoustics 3020i: £219, Richersounds.com

– Q Acoustics 3020i: £219, Richersounds.com Best for consistent timing – Fyne F500: £649, Amazon.co.uk

– Fyne F500: £649, Amazon.co.uk Best for sophisticated wireless sound – Naim mu-so Qb 2nd gen: £749, Audioaffair.co.uk

– Naim mu-so Qb 2nd gen: £749, Audioaffair.co.uk Best for opulence – Devialet phantom I: £1,890, Devialet.com

– Devialet phantom I: £1,890, Devialet.com Best traditional-style wireless – Mitchell Acoustics ustream one: £499, Amazon.co.uk

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 anniversary edition Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Frequency range: 40Hz - 33kHz

40Hz - 33kHz Dimensions: 324mm x 190mm x 345mm

324mm x 190mm x 345mm Weight: 6.9kg each The 606 are excellent speakers. But the anniversary edition, celebrating 25 years of this series and which are priced at £599 per pair, pack a punch much harder than the RRP would suggest. In fact, we feel comfortable comparing them with speakers on this list that are a fair whack more expensive. While these may not give as much clarity as more expensive models, these speakers still have some serious technological heft. After all, the continuum cone driver technology has trickled down from the brands world-leading and eye-wateringly-expensive 800 series – used to produce The Beatles at Abbey Road Studios and by Lucasfilm for the Star Wars franchise. So, they still offer a rich enough experience that envelops the listener. You might get more enjoyment out of a pricier model, but, for someone who wants quality audio at the £600 mark that will last you years, you can’t really get better than these. Buy now £599 Bowerswilkins.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

KEF LS50 Meta Best: For clarity Frequency range: 47Hz - 45kHz

47Hz - 45kHz Dimensions 280.5mm x 200mm x 302mm

280.5mm x 200mm x 302mm Weight: 7.8kg each

7.8kg each Rating: 9/10 The KEF LS50 meta speakers produce a precise, fresh sound throughout the frequencies. Although they’re heavily flirting with the £1,000 mark, they sound like they should cost more, with an intricacy heard in much more expensive models. The clarity on show is thanks to KEF’s labyrinthine structure behind the speaker’s drive unit – this dissipates any harsh audio distortion, leaving you with crystal-clear sound. The higher frequencies find particular space to shine through the LS50, but the speakers manage to pair this with a full bass, especially on complicated tracks such as Ruti’s Racing Cars. There’s a punchy, fast-paced sound that keeps the listener engaged. On top of this, they look the part, adding a futuristic touch to KEF’s more traditional line-up. All in all, they’re well worth the investment. We can’t think of a downside: if you can stretch to the price, this is your best bet. Buy now £999 Richersounds.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Linn Majik 109 Best: Tunefulness Frequency range: 65Hz - 20kHz

65Hz - 20kHz Dimensions: 256mm x 192mm x 327mm

256mm x 192mm x 327mm Weight: 5.9kg each

5.9kg each Rating: 9/10 Linn speakers manage a tunefulness that other brands simply don’t. This could be attributed to the approach of the brand’s sound engineers: instead of machine-driven tuning, all of Linn’s speakers are tuned and tweaked by ear to reach what the brand feels is the very best pitch. Linn’s Tune Dem method – short bursts of the same tune on different systems – is indicative of this, as is the philosophy “if it sounds better, it is better”. What this results in, is a signature sound that feels much more natural than the other speakers on the list. Vocals, in particular, are outstanding, holding your attention even on busy tracks such as Childish Gambino’s Redbone. The Majik 109 are the sort of speakers that you could listen to for hours without getting bored, especially if you’ve finally finished that playlist of favourite musical numbers you’ve been working on for three years. Buy now £990 Petertyson.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Q Acoustics 3020i Best: Value Frequency range: 64Hz - 30kHz

64Hz - 30kHz Dimensions: 282mm x 170mm x 218mm

282mm x 170mm x 218mm Weight: 4.8kg each

4.8kg each Rating: 8.5/10 The Sound Organisation sees Q Acoustics as top of the tree when it comes to the more affordable end of the market, and we’re inclined to agree. What you get out of the 3020i bookshelf speakers belies the price. As part of a full surround sound set-up, the 3020i more than hold their own against bigger audio boys, and as a pair of bookshelf speakers, you really get to hear their full potential. They perform admirably in any setting, and have a surprising level of audio flexibility. Once you’ve found the perfect spot, there’s a refined, sparkling sound that comfortably outstrips what you might expect of the price point, with a sophisticated and balanced soundscape. The 3020i might not offer the dynamism of other models on this list, but for the price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value set of speakers. Buy now £219 Richersounds.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Fyne F500 Best: For consistent timing Frequency range: 45Hz - 34kHz

45Hz - 34kHz Dimensions (D x W x H): 325mm x 200mm x 318mm

325mm x 200mm x 318mm Weight: 7.3kg each

7.3kg each Rating: 8.5/10 Along with Linn, Fyne carries the flag for Scotland as one of the world’s leading countries for audio products. A relatively young brand, Fyne has nevertheless wasted no time in carving out a reputation for itself, and the F500 series is a good example of Fyne’s technical prowess. Like the KEF LS50 (£999, Richersounds.com), these speakers offer a single point sound source, meaning that the mid/bass driver and tweeter both fire from the same port. As high frequencies travel quicker than low frequencies, a single port, in theory, will produce various frequencies at a more similar, consistent timing, producing a more realistic and accurate representation of your chosen audio. It’s done the trick with the F500. The sound seems to be geared towards the higher frequencies, which is a property of the single-source style, but this doesn’t detract from an impressively warm bass and wide-ranging sound. They look and feel solid, and would fit in just about any setting. They only miss out on being our best buy by a fine margin, such is the strong competition out there. Buy now £649 Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Naim mu-so Qb 2nd gen Best: For sophisticated wireless sound Dimensions: 210mm x 212mm x 218mm

210mm x 212mm x 218mm Weight: 5.6kg each

5.6kg each Rating: 9/10 Describing Naim’s much-vaunted mu-so Qb as “bookshelf” speaker might be pushing it a bit. But once you’ve trained your core for a few weeks and managed to set a couple down where you want them, they produce a sound that you’d scarcely believe comes from wireless speakers. In fact, one Qb would be enough for many rooms, with the multi-directional offering filling up any space in which we tested it. For a wireless speaker, it provides sensational sound that can rival many wired options around the same price point. It sounds so good that you probably won’t even hear guests talking about how thoroughly great or utterly odd it looks: for what it’s worth, we wholeheartedly come down on the side of cool. Buy now £749 Audioaffair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Devialet phantom I Best: Opulence Frequency range: 16Hz - 25kHz; 14Hz - 27kHz

16Hz - 25kHz; 14Hz - 27kHz Dimensions: 342mm x 252mm x 255mm

342mm x 252mm x 255mm Weight: 11.4kg

11.4kg Rating: 8.5/10 If you fancy channelling your inner House of Gucci and have a good amount of cash stored under your bed, Devialet’s phantom I speaker is a fantastic choice. It screams luxury, especially with a rose gold finish, but backs this up with a seriously loud performance, thanks to more than a decade of research into wireless sound production. Our neighbours are understanding souls, but we began to feel neighbourly patience wearing thin as we put the phantom I through its paces. It produces incredible sound for a wireless speaker of its size, managing to crank up the volume without succumbing to distortion, and looks like a ship from the upcoming Hollywood adaptation of Dune. A striking speaker that backs up its aesthetic with highly sophisticated sound. Buy now £1,890 Devialet.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Mitchell Acoustics uStream one Best: Traditional-style wireless Frequency range: 20Hz - 20kHz

20Hz - 20kHz Dimensions: 230mm x 150mm x 237mm

230mm x 150mm x 237mm Weight: 3.3kg each

3.3kg each Rating: 8.5/10 Wireless speakers are still the lesser relative when it comes to sound quality. But the uStream one is pretty sophisticated even among its wired alternatives, and has a pleasingly natural character to them. You can connect the speakers via RCA and various other wired connectivity options, but the true wireless capability here is pretty much flawless: the Bluetooth pairing worked seamlessly, with no lag. These are among the best Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested, with a great traditional aesthetic that’s been upgraded with modern sensibilities, and a rich, wide musical soundstage. They’re wireless speakers for the wired enthusiast, with an obvious dedication to, and respect for, classic audio. Buy now £499 Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}