8 best home routers: Boost the speed of your internet connection

Almost all of us rely on our internet connection. Our experience might be to take it for granted until it suddenly fails, or routinely curse that it’s too slow again and can’t get anything done. Thick walls and multiple floors can see us huddling in specific corners of our homes where the signal is usable.

Previously, to get round this situation, it was common to boost the signal with a wifi extender but now some routers come in two or three units so you can spread the internet around your home effectively.

These are called mesh routers, meaning that they have multiple devices which wirelessly pass the signal between each other for the strongest signal. This is much more efficient than them all connecting back to the first one.

Internet speeds are getting faster all the time, so it’s important to ensure your router is capable of handling the internet speed and more.

In almost all cases, your internet provider will give you a modem and router – they may be the same device or two separate boxes. But that doesn’t mean you have to stick with the one you’re given.

Most of these routers require you to connect to the provider’s modem, which will be connected to the wall socket. Though some routers from providers have decent reach, the systems below should be more effective, especially in bigger homes.

One of the most recent developments is a new standard called wifi 6, which offers faster speeds to more devices simultaneously. This is more expensive and not always necessary in every home set-up. The Nighthawk router featured here has it.

We tested for ease of set-up, whether it was clear what to do with your previous router and modem, and how smoothly it worked. Then, whether it was easy to add more units in a must-device set-up and how clearly the system was able to let the user know if the place chosen was a suitable one.

In use, we tested for whether there were dead spots in the coverage and how consistent the signal was or if it would drop from time to time. And in the case of multi-unit systems, we checked how much of a speed drop there was on the furthest device compared to the one connected to the modem.

Amazon eero home wifi system Modem? No The eero is a small, gloss-white box that's all curved edges and softened corners. It looks great, so you may not mind it sitting where it's visible, which helps with signal strength. It connects to your modem and then you can add more around your home wirelessly. Like the Google Nest Wifi, you can buy just one or several. A three-pack, designed to serve a whole house, costs £249. Set-up is fast and extremely straightforward, thanks to an excellent and helpful app. Once you've set it up you can add more easily and it's also simple to connect devices to it. Signal strength is solid and, in our tests, resilient. It's on a par with the Google Nest Wifi but is cheaper.

It uses beamforming, which means it's designed to create more precise and specific signals rather than spreading in every direction. The aim is to create a fast, reliable connection. The two-pack costs £229.97 and will be enough for many homes.

It also uses the same parental controls app from Disney, called Circle. Note that some features in this app require a subscription. But this offers good performance at a reasonable price. A two-box version is also available.

The elegant-looking Deco M9 Plus is another mesh router and though it's more expensive than some, it's strong on performance and, most importantly, has decent coverage from two units that's comparable to some systems with three. That's down to more antennae in each device.

It also works as a smart home hub so, for instance, if you have Philips Hue smart bulbs, you don't need the bridge unit you otherwise would for the bulbs to work. Like some other routers here, there are lights to indicate they're working properly, but you can set them so they dim at night, while most others have a brightness but no timer setting.

Buy now £ 124.99 , BT {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Home Routers Google Nest Wi-Fi is the easiest system to use, but Amazon’s eero has more granular and detailed controls for a lower price. The Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 SMK63 has very fast, very solid connections which will reach a long way. For the minimum of cabling and if your network coverage allows, the Vodafone GigaCube is superbly easy and very fast.

