The raw, piercing fury that descends when your wifi decides it can’t be bothered anymore never gets easier to bear. Since the world went WFH, it’s become even more important to stay online, and even more annoying when we’re not.

Switching up your wifi router can be a way of making sure that you’re not cursing the internet gods with any regularity. That box you got when you joined your network provider might be okay, but a more specialised router is likely to have new tech inside which helps make sure you’re getting the best connection speed possible. The latest wireless standards, for instance, offer ever more bandwidth compared to earlier generations.

You want reliability, and you want a guarantee of fast download speeds, and you want a range of signal which covers your whole living space, or at least the option to add boosters to make sure you’re never out of range. It’s also important to know what kind of security features your wifi router set-up can offer you against hacking and criminal attacks.

One term you might not have seen before is Quality of Service (QoS) customisation. Essentially, wifi routers with QoS services can give you the option to prioritise certain devices, whether it’s your gaming rig or the work laptop you need a decent Zoom connection on. More and more routers have more expansive and fine-tunable QoS settings, and if you’ve the time for it, it’s a potentially very powerful tool.

How we tested

Over two weeks, we worked our way through each of the products below giving each a six-hour session. To simulate the kinds of loads which might be placed on them in a busy household, we ran as many internet-connected devices at the same time as we could and checked how well download speeds stood up to the pressure.

The kinds of download speeds you can expect vary pretty wildly across the country too. They tend toward the quicker in the part of the country where we tested, north London – one government report in 2020 suggested average speeds in cities were up to 30mb a second faster than rural areas – which is worth taking into account.

Range is slightly tricky to test against claims as routers tend to avoid giving maximum coverage, but we tested how practical they were by putting the routers at the very extremes of our flat and using devices as far away as possible to mimic different users in different parts of a house. That did include sitting in the stairwell of the building trying to download an episode of The Repair Shop.

The best wifi routers for 2023 are: