AirTag-like trackers for Android phones are finally here

It’s been almost a year since Google announced at Google I/O that it would be expanding Google’s Find My Device network to make it work more like Apple’s Find My. At the keynote, Google revealed a new upgraded platform that would bring onboard an Android tracking system that takes advantage of billions of Android devices worldwide to help you track down your lost stuff.

Now, months later, the update is finally rolling out. Headphones, earbuds, tablets and Bluetooth trackers will be added to the app and, similarly to Apple, AirTag-like devices are also launching to help you find your things.

Google has partnered with Chipolo and Pebblebee to make exclusive item trackers that work with Google’s Find My network, and they will launch starting in May, letting you locate everyday items like your keys, wallet and luggage. The company also notes that privacy is at the ecosystem’s core, with users being able to receive “unknown tracking alerts” whenever their phone detects that a device is following them (including Apple’s AirTag).

Chipolo might not have the same household-name status as Tile, but the brand makes some of our favourite key finders, and soon Android users won’t have to feel left out when they see their iPhone friends pinging their wallets from across the room. Here’s how you can pre-order both the Chipolo trackers and Pebblebee trackers.

Chipolo One Point: From £30, Chipolo.net

( Chipolo )

The Chipolo One Point is the device most similar to Apple’s AirTag, the Tile Mate or the Tile Pro. It’s a round disc with a keyring hole for easy attachment to your keys. It works with Google’s Find My Device app, letting you see your item’s live location thanks to the power of millions of other Android devices, ring the tracker and see distance hints. It Features a loud 120dB speaker, a replaceable CR 2032 battery and IPX5 water resistance.

It launches in May, but the first batch has already sold out, so you’ll have to wait until June to receive your tracker. It can be purchased as a one-pack (£30, Chipolo.net) or a four-pack (£89, Chipolo.net). The company also sells a bundle of two Chipolo One Points and one Chipolo Card Point (£80, Chipolo.net).

Pre-order now

Chipolo Card Point: From £35, Chipolo.net

( Chipolo )

If you want a Bluetooth tracker that will slot neatly into your wallet or purse, the Chipolo Card Point is the tracker for you. Like the One Point, it works exclusively with the Google Find My Device ecosystem, utilising the millions of Android devices to help pinpoint your wallet. You can see the location on the in-app map, ping it so it plays a sound and see distance hints.

It’s 2.4mm thick, has a (slightly quieter) 105dB speaker and has an IPX5 waterproof rating. However, there’s no reusable battery in this one, but it is rated to last up to two years and is eligible for Chipolo’s renew and reuse programme, meaning you can replace it after two years for half the price.

While it releases in May, the next batch of trackers won’t start shipping until June. You can get it as a one-pack (£35, Chipolo.net), two-pack (£60, Chipolo.net) or pack of four (£112, Chipolo.net). And, of course, there’s the same bundle containing two Chipolo One Points and one Chipolo Card Point (£80, Chipolo.net) available.

Pre-order now

Pebblebee tag for Android: £29, Pebblebee.com

( Pebblebee )

The Pebblebee tag is the company’s Google-y answer to Tile’s sticker. It has an adhesive that you can attach to remotes or your luggage and comes with an LED light so you can see it in the dark. Unlike the Tile sticker, the Pebblebee tag is USB-C rechargeable, and it lasts eight months on a single charge. It has a range of 300ft, has a loud melody and is IPX6 water resistant.

You can buy the Pebblebee Tag as a one-pack (£29, Pebblebee.com), two-pack (£53, Pebblebee.com) and four-pack (£98, Pebblebee.com). It starts shipping in May.

Pre-order now

Pebblebee Clip for Android: £25, Pebblebee.com

( Pebblebee )

The clip is Pebblebee’s answer to the AirTag – much like Apple’s device, it runs on rechargeable batteries, so you plug it into a USB-C cable when it runs out of juice (estimated to last 12 months). There’s a keyring hole on the side for easy attachment and LED lights so you can easily spot it in the dark. It has a 500ft Bluetooth range, IPX6 water resistance and weighs 8g.

Shipping in May, it’s cheaper than the Chipolo one Point, and can be bought as a pack of one (£25, Pebblebee.com), two-pack (£45, Pebblebee.com) and four-pack (£81, Pebblebee.com).

Pre-order now

Pebblebee card for Android: £29, Pebblebee.com

( Pebblebee )

And lastly, there’s the Pebblebee card, which can be easily slotted into a wallet or purse. It’s rated to last up to 18 months on a single charge before needing to be recharged and has LED lights, a speaker and works with Google’s Find My network of devices.

Shipping in May, you can buy it as a one-pack (£29, Pebblebee.com), two-pack (£53, Pebblebee.com) and a four-pack (£98, Pebblebee.com).

Pre-order now

