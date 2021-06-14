Whether you’re looking to listen to your favourite podcast or album while out running, or want to drown out the noise when working from home, wireless earphones are the perfect accompaniment.

Setting you free from any cables, they can offer you the greatest freedom while on-the-go, exercising, or just wearing them around the house.

While some models boast over-head and over-ear styles, or a connecting wire around the back of your head, others are much more discreet and nestle completely in your ear.

Bluetooth headphones connect wirelessly to your smartphone, working with voice control and sometimes even your movements – with the Apple AirPods, the music pauses when you take one out of your ear to talk to someone.

Most have noise-cancelling technologies too, allowing you to drown out any background sounds and listen to crisp, quality audio without distractions.

Read more:

If you’re in the market for an audio upgrade, now is the perfect time as Amazon is offering an impressive 60 per cent off its own Echo Buds.

The pair usually cost £119.99 but you can save £70 by snapping up this deal in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day. Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the buds, which offer a fully immersive listening experience for a fraction of the usual price.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Amazon Echo buds: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s Echo buds promise crisp audio, comfort and a customised fit, not to mention impressive noise-cancelling abilities using Bose sound technology.

If you’re already an owner of Amazon products, you’ll be pleased to know the pair works hands-free with Alexa, allowing you to stream music, make calls or check your calendar using voice control.

Take your mind elsewhere while running with an Audible audiobook; identify a song; book a taxi; or begin a guided workout via Alexa.

There’s also access to Siri or Google Assistant from supported devices – just press and hold your earbud. And as well as Amazon Music, you can stream your favourite records from Spotify, Deezer and TuneIn.

The buds boast long-lasting battery life with up to five hours playback per charge and up to two hours after a quick 15-minute charge. Storing them away in the charging case means you can enjoy up to 20 hours of playing time.

Read more: Amazon’s Echo show smart speaker is nearly 50% off

And if you’ve encountered the woes of buds failing to stay in your ears, then fear not as Amazon’s headphones have a customisable fit for better sound – they boast three sizes of ear tips that help to form a comfortable in-ear seal. The buds are sweatproof, too, forming a snug fit while you work out.

If privacy is a concern, Amazon says the earphones have multiple layers of protection, including the ability to mute the microphones with the Alexa app.

Set-up is easy – simply open the Alexa app on your phone, open the earbud case and wait for the blue light. Finish by deciding which wing tip fit is best for you with the sizing test in the Alexa app.

With top ratings on Amazon, we think you’re in safe hands with these buds. One reviewer said the “noise cancelling is exceptionally good” while another praised the “great sound quality” and “amazing battery life” after three days of heavy usage.

“The build quality is excellent, with a nice solid storage/charging case and the earbuds themselves feeling well made,” said another enthusiastic customer.

Buy now

While we can’t vouch for this particular model, another Amazon audio device came out on top in our round-up of the best smart speakers. The Amazon Echo studio (£189.99, Amazon.co.uk) is “extremely versatile” with “immersive and deeply impressive” sound quality, said our reviewer.

(Amazon)

Praising the device, our tester added: “This speaker comes closest to beating Apple’s HomePod for audio quality and is more versatile in terms of answering questions, playing radio and controlling smart home gadgets.”

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on headphones and more, try the links below:

For more deals on headphones and audio, read our guides to Amazon Prime Day discounts on tech and Amazon’s own devices

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.