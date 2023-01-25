Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nominations for the 2023 Oscars have been announced. Existential, science-fiction action-thriller Everything Everywhere All at Once received the most nods this year, with Stephenie Tsu bagging her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Haven’t seen it yet? Don’t fret. The 95th Academy Awards kicks off on 12 March, giving you a few weeks to catch up on any of the Best Picture nominees you might have missed. Below, we’ve put together a complete guide to watching the Oscar nominations online.

This year’s list also includes the German-language Netflix exclusive All Quiet on the Western Front, as well as The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh’s comic exploration of male friendship on a remote Irish island, and a film for which Colin Farrell has been tipped for a Best Actor award.

Farrell joins castmates Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, as well as fellow countryman Pete Mescal (Normal People, Aftersun), in the list of Oscar hopefuls this year, in an award season that’s been dominated by Irish and Asian film talent.

The Oscars will be broadcast on ABC in the US on 12 March. For UK viewers, the ceremony will be shown via Sky Showcase on Sunday 12 March, from midnight.

How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front was released on 14 October 2022 in the UK, and is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix, from £4.99 per month

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water debuted on 16 December in the UK, and is only available to watch in cinemas right now.

The original Avatar can be found on Disney+, where it’s expected the sequel will eventually be made available to stream online.

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin was released on 21 October 2022, and is widely available to watch and rent online.

The Banshees of Inisherin (Jonathan Hession, Searchlight Pictures)

How to watch Elvis

Elvis was released on 24 June 2022 in the UK, and can be rented and watched online at the following spots.

Elvis (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once

The bookies’ favourite to win Best Picture at this year’s Acadamy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once debuted in theatres on 13 May 2022 in the UK.

The film is now available to buy or rent online for £3.49. You can even watch Everything Everywhere All at Once for free online, by signing up to a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Allyson Riggs/A24 Films)

How to watch The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans is one of the most recently released movies in this year’s list of Best Picture nominees.

Unsurprisingly, that means it’s still only available to watch at the cinema. You can find your nearest screening at Vue, Odeon or your local theatre.

The Fabelmans (Storyteller Distribution Co., LLC.)

How to watch Tár

Like The Fabelmans, Tár has only recently hit the big screen, so isn’t yet available to watch online.

Starring Best Actress nominee Cate Blanchett, the movie debuted in the UK on 13 January. You can find your nearest screening at Vue, Odeon or your local theatre.

Tár (Focus Features, LLC.)

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas on 27 May 2022, and is now available to stream online in the UK in the following places.

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

How to watch Triangle of Sadness

Triangle of Sadness was released on 28 October 2022 in the UK. You can rent it to watch online at the following spots.

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

How to watch Women Talking

As Women Talking is just arriving in UK cinemas now, it’s not yet available to stream online. Orion, the film’s production company, is owned by Amazon, so expect to see it available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video in the not too distant future.

Women Talking (Orion Releasing LLC)

