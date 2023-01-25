The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Oscars 2023 mega guide: Here’s where to watch all of the Best Picture nominations online in the UK
First-time Prime Video members can even watch Everything Everywhere All at Once for free
The nominations for the 2023 Oscars have been announced. Existential, science-fiction action-thriller Everything Everywhere All at Once received the most nods this year, with Stephenie Tsu bagging her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Haven’t seen it yet? Don’t fret. The 95th Academy Awards kicks off on 12 March, giving you a few weeks to catch up on any of the Best Picture nominees you might have missed. Below, we’ve put together a complete guide to watching the Oscar nominations online.
This year’s list also includes the German-language Netflix exclusive All Quiet on the Western Front, as well as The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh’s comic exploration of male friendship on a remote Irish island, and a film for which Colin Farrell has been tipped for a Best Actor award.
Farrell joins castmates Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, as well as fellow countryman Pete Mescal (Normal People, Aftersun), in the list of Oscar hopefuls this year, in an award season that’s been dominated by Irish and Asian film talent.
The Oscars will be broadcast on ABC in the US on 12 March. For UK viewers, the ceremony will be shown via Sky Showcase on Sunday 12 March, from midnight.
How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front
All Quiet on the Western Front was released on 14 October 2022 in the UK, and is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.
- Watch on Netflix, from £4.99 per month
How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water debuted on 16 December in the UK, and is only available to watch in cinemas right now.
The original Avatar can be found on Disney+, where it’s expected the sequel will eventually be made available to stream online.
How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin was released on 21 October 2022, and is widely available to watch and rent online.
- Watch on Disney+, free trial
- Watch on YouTube, from £9.99
- Watch on Google Play, from £9.99
- Watch on Apple TV, from £9.99
- Watch on Amazon Prime Video, free trial
How to watch Elvis
Elvis was released on 24 June 2022 in the UK, and can be rented and watched online at the following spots.
- Watch on Google Play, from £4.99
- Watch on Apple TV, from £4.99
- Watch on YouTube, from £5.49
How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once
The bookies’ favourite to win Best Picture at this year’s Acadamy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once debuted in theatres on 13 May 2022 in the UK.
The film is now available to buy or rent online for £3.49. You can even watch Everything Everywhere All at Once for free online, by signing up to a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video.
- Watch on Amazon Prime Video, free trial
- Watch on Google Play, from £3.49
- Watch on Apple TV, from £5.49
How to watch The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans is one of the most recently released movies in this year’s list of Best Picture nominees.
Unsurprisingly, that means it’s still only available to watch at the cinema. You can find your nearest screening at Vue, Odeon or your local theatre.
How to watch Tár
Like The Fabelmans, Tár has only recently hit the big screen, so isn’t yet available to watch online.
Starring Best Actress nominee Cate Blanchett, the movie debuted in the UK on 13 January. You can find your nearest screening at Vue, Odeon or your local theatre.
How to watch Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas on 27 May 2022, and is now available to stream online in the UK in the following places.
- Watch on Apple TV, £11.99
- Watch on Amazon Prime Video, free trial
- Watch on Paramount Plus, free trial
How to watch Triangle of Sadness
Triangle of Sadness was released on 28 October 2022 in the UK. You can rent it to watch online at the following spots.
- Watch on YouTube, from £3.49
- Watch on Amazon Prime Video, free trial
- Watch on Apple TV, from £4.99
- Watch at Curzon, £4.99
- Watch on Google Play, from £3.49
How to watch Women Talking
As Women Talking is just arriving in UK cinemas now, it’s not yet available to stream online. Orion, the film’s production company, is owned by Amazon, so expect to see it available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video in the not too distant future.
