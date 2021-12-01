Buy now From £369, Microsoft.com

Display: 10.5in LCD, 220ppi)

10.5in LCD, 220ppi) RAM: From 4GB

From 4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB OS: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP selfie

8MP rear, 5MP selfie Dimensions: 245 x 175 x 8.3 mm

245 x 175 x 8.3 mm Weight: 544g

544g Rating: 7/10

The surface go 3 is compact but still full-size – the display measures 10.5in, which is bigger than the entry-level iPad from Apple with its 10.2in display. Other Apple tablets have bigger screens, 10.9in or bigger, but cost more.

This tablet runs Windows, the same software that runs most regular computers, so it is compatible with nearly all the applications you are familiar with from a desktop PC.

Being a tablet, it has a touchscreen interface, so you can use your fingers or a compatible stylus, though Microsoft also makes keyboard covers which attach magnetically to offer an experience all but identical to a regular laptop.

Design

The Surface uses a similar industrial design across several models: touchscreen with uniform bezel and a built-in kickstand on the back so you can position the tablet upright. This latter comes in handy when you’re using it with a keyboard attached or to watch video. Similarly when laid out completely flat or somewhere in between it’s good for drawing on the screen with a compatible stylus.

Note that neither keyboard nor stylus is bundled with this tablet, something which helps to keep the price competitive. You can manage without either, though the truth is that the idea of Windows is so hardwired in most people’s minds as being used with a laptop, that the lack of a QWERTY keyboard may seem strange. There’s also an onscreen keyboard of course but that’s not quite the same.

Connect the surface go type cover (£124.99, Microsoft.com) and it is very similar to using a full keyboard, if rather lighter and thinner than most rivals. The operating software is significant: while iPad uses iPadOS which, though it has made big inroads into adding PC-like similarities, is still a different experience from using a Mac. This means the Surface pro’s are instantly familiar to regular PC users, and apps work in the same way.

The bezels around the display are thicker than on some tablets, though not distracting. There’s no fingerprint sensor on the front as there is on the Apple iPad, which means that the screen covers most of the front of the tablet. It’s a high-resolution display that looks good: detailed and with strong colour fidelity.

The lack of a fingerprint sensor doesn’t mean this device is insecure though. Microsoft has a system called “Windows Hello” which uses facial recognition on the 5MP front-facing camera. It’s reasonably fast and effective, and though it almost always works without a hitch, if it doesn’t recognise you, you must enter a four-digit PIN instead.

The small size means that this is a highly portable, almost pocketable gadget, and even if you attach the keyboard it is still lightweight and easy to manage. In fact, it feels like a particularly light laptop with the typecover connected.

The typecover, by the way, is very usable, with plenty of travel in the keys, even if it’s not as effective as a regular laptop keyboard: in tests, it eventually became less comfortable over long use. Still, it’s a clever accessory, snapping on magnetically and slipping into place at an angle so that typing is easy.

Performance

Performance on the surface go 3 was good but not outstanding, with occasional sluggishness on more demanding apps. That may be because the tablet doesn’t have the very latest Intel processor. Still, on less arduous tasks, such as browsing the internet or word processing, it’s more than enough.

Battery life is not exceptional, lasting less than a day in heavy use. Apple’s iPad has had 10 hours of usage since the first-generation but while that’s not huge, we’ve found it’s always been enough.

If you don’t add a typecover, you may find you use it less like a laptop, which in turn could lower demand and add battery life.

Storage starts at 64GB, which isn’t much, but you can add a memory card to expand this if you wish. There’s also a 128GB storage version, which costs £499.

The verdict: Microsoft surface go 3

If you’re looking for a light, portable and effective tablet, the surface go 3 delivers. It’s not as fast or quite as cheap as the entry-level iPad (which costs £50 less at £319), but the display is bigger here, for a start. But its key benefit over an Apple device is that it runs full Windows – and the latest version, to boot. This means it’s instantly recognisable for most PC users and programs run in the same way.

If you add the typecover you have a real laptop alternative, though this does push the price up. But if you are after a compact Windows machine, this is excellent, with good design and build quality. It’s also one of the more affordable full Windows computers.