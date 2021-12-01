The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Microsoft surface go 3 review: A light, portable and effective tablet
Is the surface go 3 worth the upgrade from its previous iterations?
Microsoft, of course, makes Windows, the software used on most computers around the world. But it also makes a small selection of hardware products, under its surface sub-brand. These include laptops, tablets and accessories like keyboards and styluses.
The surface go is smallest of these, and since it’s called the surface go 3 you won’t be surprised that this is the third iteration. It offers the same design, an upgraded processor and software but a downgraded price – it’s £30 less than the surface go 2.
The go series is at the bottom of the surface range, so prices start at a modest £369. That’s more expensive than the iPad but cheaper than the iPad mini.
This tablet comes with the very newest software, Windows 11, already pre-loaded, which is a bonus and will make those who won’t get the operating system on their laptops until next year a little jealous. This works well on the small screen, and has been designed to be as fluent on a tablet as a laptop with increased usability for touchscreens such as this.
How we tested
We tested the surface go 3 and were looking at how easy it was to set-up, time taken to install updates, responsiveness of the touchscreen, and the clarity of the display and audio playback. We were also looking to see how useful the tablet was for productivity as well as how much fun it was for playing games, streaming Netflix and watching movies, for instance (it’s a hard life).
Read more:
We also checked how resilient and durable it was in general use and how long the battery lasted.
Microsoft Surface Go 3
Buy now From £369, Microsoft.com
- Display: 10.5in LCD, 220ppi)
- RAM: From 4GB
- Storage: 64GB
- OS: Windows 11 Home
- Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP selfie
- Dimensions: 245 x 175 x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 544g
- Rating: 7/10
The surface go 3 is compact but still full-size – the display measures 10.5in, which is bigger than the entry-level iPad from Apple with its 10.2in display. Other Apple tablets have bigger screens, 10.9in or bigger, but cost more.
This tablet runs Windows, the same software that runs most regular computers, so it is compatible with nearly all the applications you are familiar with from a desktop PC.
Being a tablet, it has a touchscreen interface, so you can use your fingers or a compatible stylus, though Microsoft also makes keyboard covers which attach magnetically to offer an experience all but identical to a regular laptop.
Design
The Surface uses a similar industrial design across several models: touchscreen with uniform bezel and a built-in kickstand on the back so you can position the tablet upright. This latter comes in handy when you’re using it with a keyboard attached or to watch video. Similarly when laid out completely flat or somewhere in between it’s good for drawing on the screen with a compatible stylus.
Read more: 10 best tablets from Apple, Android, Windows and more
Note that neither keyboard nor stylus is bundled with this tablet, something which helps to keep the price competitive. You can manage without either, though the truth is that the idea of Windows is so hardwired in most people’s minds as being used with a laptop, that the lack of a QWERTY keyboard may seem strange. There’s also an onscreen keyboard of course but that’s not quite the same.
Connect the surface go type cover (£124.99, Microsoft.com) and it is very similar to using a full keyboard, if rather lighter and thinner than most rivals. The operating software is significant: while iPad uses iPadOS which, though it has made big inroads into adding PC-like similarities, is still a different experience from using a Mac. This means the Surface pro’s are instantly familiar to regular PC users, and apps work in the same way.
The bezels around the display are thicker than on some tablets, though not distracting. There’s no fingerprint sensor on the front as there is on the Apple iPad, which means that the screen covers most of the front of the tablet. It’s a high-resolution display that looks good: detailed and with strong colour fidelity.
Read more: Huawei matebook X pro 2021 review
The lack of a fingerprint sensor doesn’t mean this device is insecure though. Microsoft has a system called “Windows Hello” which uses facial recognition on the 5MP front-facing camera. It’s reasonably fast and effective, and though it almost always works without a hitch, if it doesn’t recognise you, you must enter a four-digit PIN instead.
The small size means that this is a highly portable, almost pocketable gadget, and even if you attach the keyboard it is still lightweight and easy to manage. In fact, it feels like a particularly light laptop with the typecover connected.
The typecover, by the way, is very usable, with plenty of travel in the keys, even if it’s not as effective as a regular laptop keyboard: in tests, it eventually became less comfortable over long use. Still, it’s a clever accessory, snapping on magnetically and slipping into place at an angle so that typing is easy.
Performance
Performance on the surface go 3 was good but not outstanding, with occasional sluggishness on more demanding apps. That may be because the tablet doesn’t have the very latest Intel processor. Still, on less arduous tasks, such as browsing the internet or word processing, it’s more than enough.
Read more: Apple iPad pro vs iPad air, which tablet comes out on top?
Battery life is not exceptional, lasting less than a day in heavy use. Apple’s iPad has had 10 hours of usage since the first-generation but while that’s not huge, we’ve found it’s always been enough.
If you don’t add a typecover, you may find you use it less like a laptop, which in turn could lower demand and add battery life.
Storage starts at 64GB, which isn’t much, but you can add a memory card to expand this if you wish. There’s also a 128GB storage version, which costs £499.
The verdict: Microsoft surface go 3
If you’re looking for a light, portable and effective tablet, the surface go 3 delivers. It’s not as fast or quite as cheap as the entry-level iPad (which costs £50 less at £319), but the display is bigger here, for a start. But its key benefit over an Apple device is that it runs full Windows – and the latest version, to boot. This means it’s instantly recognisable for most PC users and programs run in the same way.
If you add the typecover you have a real laptop alternative, though this does push the price up. But if you are after a compact Windows machine, this is excellent, with good design and build quality. It’s also one of the more affordable full Windows computers.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on tablets and other tech offers, try the links below:
Want to upgrade your ereader? Here’s our review of the new Kindle Paperwhite for 2021
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.