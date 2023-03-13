Oscars 2023: Where to watch every Oscar winning movie today

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This year’s Oscar winners have been declared. Everything Everywhere All at Once won best picture.

Leading awards went to Netflix exclusive All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Whale.

Every Oscar nominated film is available to stream online The Oscars were broadcast on Sky Showcase from midnight on Sunday 12 March. Over in the US viewers can watch live on ABC.

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front was released on 14 October 2022 in the UK, and is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

Where to watch: On Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Aftersun

Starring Best Actor award nominee Paul Mescal, Aftesun debuted in the UK in November of last year. Distributed by Mubi and 24, it’s available to rent from Curzon and Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch: Rent it at Curzon, or Amazon Prime Video

Paul Mescal in ‘Aftersun' (A24)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water debuted on 16 December in the UK, and is only available to watch in cinemas right now.

Where to watch: At the cinema for now. The original Avatar can be found on Disney+, where it’s expected the sequel will eventually be made available to stream online.

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin was released on 21 October 2022, and is widely available to watch and rent online.

Where to watch: Rent it on Disney+, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

The Banshees of Inisherin (Jonathan Hession, Searchlight Pictures)

Elvis

Elvis was released on 24 June 2022 in the UK, and can be rented and watched online at the following spots.

Where to watch: Rent it on Google Play, Apple TV, YouTube

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The bookies’ favourite to win Best Picture at this year’s Acadamy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once debuted in theatres on 13 May 2022 in the UK.

The film is now available to buy or rent online for £3.49. You can even watch Everything Everywhere All at Once for free online, by signing up to a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch: Rent it on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Allyson Riggs/A24 Films)

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans is one of the most recently released movies in this year’s list of Best Picture nominees.

Unsurprisingly, that means it’s still only available to watch at the cinema. You can find your nearest screening at Vue, Odeon or your local theatre.

Where to watch: Just at your local cinema for now.

Tár

Like The Fabelmans, Tár has only recently hit the big screen, so isn’t yet available to watch online.

Starring Best Actress nominee Cate Blanchett, the movie debuted in the UK on 13 January. You can find your nearest screening at Vue, Odeon or your local theatre.

Where to watch: Just at your local cinema for now.

Tár (Focus Features, LLC.)

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas on 27 May 2022, and is now available to stream online in the UK in the following places.

Where to watch: Rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Triangle of Sadness

Triangle of Sadness was released on 28 October 2022 in the UK. You can rent it to watch online at the following spots.

Where to watch: Rent it on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Curzon, Google Play

The Whale

Best Actor nominee and beloved Hollywood legend Brendan Fraser stars in The Whale, which debuted in 2022 but is only just arriving in UK theatres now. You can find screenings at your local cinema.

Where to watch: Still in theatres, so you won’t find it online just yet.

Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale’ (A24)

Women Talking

As Women Talking is just arriving in UK cinemas now, it’s not yet available to stream online. Orion, the film’s production company, is owned by Amazon, so expect to see it available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video in the not too distant future.

Where to watch: Just at your local cinema for now.

