Our deal detectives are always keeping an eye out for the best savings, with discounts on iPhones being particularly sought-after. Apple serves up some of the most popular smartphones of all, and it’s an exciting week for the brand, as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max have just launched.

However, serious savings from this major tech name can be few and far between. So, our interest was piqued by eBay running a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it flash sale this morning, which offered shoppers the chance to bag one of 150 refurbished iPhones for the pocket-money price of 99p. The limited-time event included an iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as other popular devices, such as a Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy.

While this 99p iPhone deal is now over, the good news is you can still secure a saving of up to 20 per cent (with £60 being the maximum saving possible) on recent refurbished iPhone incarnations. The refurbished condition of each device is shown on the eBay listing, too, so you have full transparency ahead of making a purchase.

The deal runs from now until 28 September on refurbished Apple and Android phones. To access the savings, you’ll need to input the code SAVINGS20 at checkout.

Keep reading to see the standout smartphone savings you’ll want to shop straightaway.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, excellent refurbished condition: Was £897, now £837, ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

This 2022 iPhone model comes with the highest saving possible: £60. That’s a bargain buy for an iPhone 14 pro max in an excellent refurbished condition, which is already heavily reduced, compared with the price of a brand-new one. With a screen size of 6.7in, and 6GB of RAM, it’s available in the black colourway. You can choose between 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB in storage capacity, and it’s unlocked to work with any network. The battery health is categorised at 95-100 per cent.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 13, good refurbished condition: Was £463.99, now £403.99, ebay.co.uk

(Apple)

Choose between a selection of colours, including green, pink, blue, white, black and red, when shopping this iPhone 13 saving. The refurbished device is said to be in good condition, and both 128GB and 256GB capacity options are available. This smartphone has a 6.1in screen, 4GB RAM and is unlocked to work with any network.

Our tech expert reviewed the iPhone 13 when it came out in 2021, and praised its “blazing-fast perfomance and immaculate design.”

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, excellent refurbished condition: Was £867, now £807, ebay.co.uk

(Apple)

This black iPhone 14 Pro is touted as being in excellent refurbished condition and can be purchased with a capacity of 128GB or 256GB. Slightly smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro Max mentioned above, this model has a screen size of 6.1in. The device has been classified by eBay as having a 90-100 per cent battery condition, and like the other refurbished iPhones listed, it’s unlocked, so you can get it set up on any network.

Buy now

Google Pixel 7 Pro, excellent refurbished condition: Was £587, now £527, ebay.co.uk

(Google)

Grab £60 off this Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is also said to be in excellent refurbished condition, and choose between the obsidian or snow shades, with a 128GB storage capacity. The Android phone has a camera resolution of 50.0MP, a dual SIM card slot and a screen size of 6.7in.

In our review of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which launched in 2022, our writer said: “We found the Pixel 7 Pro produces some of the best shots of any phone we’ve tested.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, good refurbished condition: Was £830, now £770, ebay.co.uk

(Samsung)

Choose between black or lavender colourways when snapping up this £60 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra saving. The 2023 device is billed as being in good refurbished condition, and it comes complete with a stylus and 256GB storage capacity. Meanwhile, the screen size is 6.8in, its camera resolution is a mega 200.0MP and it’s complete with 12GB RAM.

We reviewed this exact model ahead of its release in February, and our writer described it as “the best phone Samsung has ever made .”

Buy now

