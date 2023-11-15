Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch launched in October last year. While this year’s Pixel Watch 2 introduced improvements to battery life, the original still comes highly recommended – especially as it’s plummeted in price to just £199, thanks to this Amazon deal.

The LTE version of the Pixel Watch has come down to the same price. That model enables you to make and receive calls and texts without needing your phone nearby, though you’ll need to pay for an eSIM to stay connected.

In our Google Pixel Watch review, we called the device “as useful, seamless, and well-designed as the Apple Watch is for iPhone users”. The price felt a little high at the time, though – especially when compared with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (£202.70, Amazon.co.uk).

We were also impressed by the Pixel Watch’s fitness credentials, which is hardly surprising, considering Google built a Fitbit right into the thing.

If you’re looking for a wearable to track your workouts and count your steps, rather than a full-featured smartwatch, check out our round-up of the best fitness trackers.

Design-wise, The Pixel Watch has a domed, round face with a bright OLED screen and a tactile crown. The case comes in matte black, polished silver and champagne gold, and there is a wide range of band materials and colours to choose from (though only the model with the charcoal band is on sale right now).

The Pixel Watch is fully integrated with Fitbit, meaning the wearable takes full advantage of Fitbit’s class-leading sensors, workout and sleep tracking, continuous all-day heart-rate monitoring, ECG and health dashboard.

As well as a fitness tracker, it’s also a smartwatch. The Pixel Watch seamlessly integrates with Pixel phones and earbuds and uses Google Wallet for contactless payments. You can see turn-by-turn Google Maps directions on your wrist, receive notifications from your inbox and calendar, access the Google Assistant with voice commands, and control entertainment, lights and music around the home.

