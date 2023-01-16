Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 takes place on 1 February, when we’ll get our first look at the new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra smartphones.

So, what do we know about the S23 range ahead of the official reveal? Well, thanks to a series of high-profile leaks, quite a bit.

The next big flagship phone from Samsung is predicted to launch some time in February, and in the usual three models: the standard S23, the larger S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-range S23 Ultra.

While we don’t expect any revolutionary changes to how the phones look, the refreshed Galaxy S23 range is predicted to make use of the most powerful new Qualcomm chips. It’s also a safe bet to guess we’ll see improvements to the software and the phones’ industry-leading camera.

Ahead of the official announcement, we’re rounding up everything we know about the latest Samsung phones. Keep reading to find out more.

When does the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch?

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S23 range of phones will be revealed at the company’s annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on 1 February.

If past years are anything to go by, the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra phones will be available to pre-order either immediately or soon after the announcement, with the actual launch date falling some time in mid-February.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S23 cost?

We still don’t know how much the Galaxy S23 will cost, but Samsung has been gradually increasing the price of its premium phones, year on year, fuelled by spiralling component costs and inflationary pressure.

With this in mind, we’re expecting the Galaxy S23 range to be more expensive than last year’s models. But some rumours suggest otherwise.

The Galaxy S22 cost £769 at launch, could the S23 follow suit? (Samsung)

One price leak claims the entry-level Galaxy S23 will cost the same as last year’s Galaxy S22 at launch, but only by downgrading some components to save on costs. That would put the Galaxy S23 at £769 in the UK and $799 in the US.

The high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is less likely to make any compromises when it comes to component parts, and is predicted to cost more than last year’s S22 Ultra, which was priced at £1,149 in the UK and $1,199 in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs and features

According to the rumour mill, all three phones are expected to look roughly similar to last year’s models.

In leaked pictures, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus feature a redesigned camera bump with isolated lenses, which matches the design language found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

All three phones are expected to feature the same high-end displays – AMOLED screens running at 120Hz – while the S23 and S23 Plus are said to be getting the battery-saving low refresh rate mode previously only found in the Ultra.

Samsung is also rumoured to be chasing Apple for the crown of brightest phone screen, with the S23 Ultra said to be capable of hitting 2,150 nits vs the iPhone 14 Pro’s 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 cameras

The biggest rumoured upgrade this year is expected to come in the form of a vastly improved camera sensor for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra already features some of the best camera hardware you can get in a phone, so we’re interested to see what further improvements Samsung might be able to cram into its flagship device.

A larger or more advanced sensor would mean better night-time and low-light photography. Ultrawide lenses and 10x optical zoom options are expected to make a return too.

