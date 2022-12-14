Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking to improve the sound of your TV and build a networked, whole-home music streaming system, we’ve spotted a great Sonos deal for you.

Of the three soundbars Sonos sells, the ray is already the most affordable. But thanks to John Lewis & Partners, it’s now currently reduced by £70 for a limited time only.

Built specifically to improve TV sound, Sonos claims the ray boosts dialogue audio for both films and TV shows, while also being compatible with the company’s sub woofers and other wireless speakers. It’s available in black and white, and connects to your television or gaming monitor with an optical audio cable, then hooks up to the internet via wifi.

The ray can be controlled either with your TV’s remote or with the Sonos smartphone app. It can be used for anything you watch on the TV, but also as an internet-connected speaker for streaming music, radio and podcasts.

For more on how to save £70 on the Sonos ray soundbar, keep reading the article below.

Sonos ray: Was £279, now £199, Johnlewis.com

(Sonos)

Dimensions: H:7.1cm x W:55.9cm x D:9.5cm

H:7.1cm x W:55.9cm x D:9.5cm Weight: 1.95kg

1.95kg Speakers: two tweeters, two midwoofers

two tweeters, two midwoofers Connections: Optical, ethernet, wifi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect

Optical, ethernet, wifi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect Sound formats: Dolby Digital, DTS Surround, Stereo PCM

Dolby Digital, DTS Surround, Stereo PCM Voice assistant? No

No Separate subwoofer included? Not included, sold separately

Sonos has produced internet-connected speakers for years, but its party trick is how well the devices connect to form a network throughout your home. Install a few Sonos speakers in different rooms, and you can have the same music playing throughout your house.

More recently, the company has got into home cinema – and that’s where the ray comes in. This is Sonos’ cheapest soundbar and connects to your TV or gaming monitor, and to your router via wifi. Our reviewer said of the Sonos ray, “This will amp up the dialogue on the TV, fill your living room with sound and do it without distortion. It’s a great first step for an affordable Sonos soundbar.”

Offered in black or white, the ray is designed to sit neatly in front of or below your TV – though Sonos also sells a wall-mounting kit if you prefer. It’s normally priced at £279, but is currently the “deal of the day” at John Lewis & Partners, meaning there’s a £70 discount on offer. That takes the price to just £199 (Johnlewis.com).

With support for Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and other services, as well as Spotify Connect and Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming system, this speaker will do much more than the bring the cinema to your lounge.

If you fancy upgrading your home movie setup at a later date, the ray can also be wirelessly connected to a pair of Sonos one (£199, Johnlewis.com) speakers, which act as rear channels for a surround sound system. It can also be connected to a sub woofer for extra bass, and Sonos sells two in the form of the Sub (£669, Amazon.co.uk) and the Sub mini (£418.99, Amazon.co.uk).

