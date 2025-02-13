Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is officially the season of love. With Valentine's Day fast approaching (a gentle reminder for those still yet to pick up their gifts) now is the perfect time to indulge in all things sweet. That means chocolate, flowers, wine and of course, rom-coms.

Whether you’re staying in with your partner or planning a Galentine's sleepover, a good old-fashioned movie night or rom-com marathon is a perfect way to celebrate V-day.

While not everyone is a hopeless romantic, romcoms have been warming even the coldest of hearts for decades. We all remember the first time we saw a sodden Mr Darcy emerge from the lake, or gasped as Patrick Swayze lifted Baby high above his head. We teared up as Julia Roberts asked Hugh Grant to love her inside a Nottinghill bookshop and shed tears of laughter as Meg Ryan gave the performance of a lifetime in Katz Deli.

The romance genre is full to the brim with nostalgia, laughs and, above all else, love. So, as lifelong lovers of rom-coms, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to compile a list of the best ones to watch this Valentine’s Day (and beyond).

If you’re looking to stream a film from the comfort of your home, the good news is that right now, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ are offering a steamy list of romantic favourites to get us all in the mood for love. If you’re not already a Prime member, don’t worry – you can sign up for a free 30-day trial subscription and cancel at any time.

The best romcoms to watch this Valentine’s Day

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’

A true classic, you can't go wrong with this Richard Curtis romcom. In the beguiling film, Charles (Hugh Grant) and his friends find themselves navigating wedding after wedding, as they reach their late 20s. Set in London, the movie deals with love, commitment and taking the marital plunge.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

This rom-com only came out last year and is a cosy classic already. Based on a New York Times bestselling book of the same name, the story follows Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) – son of the US president (played by Uma Thurman) – and England’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) as their icy international feud sparks into a love affair.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

‘Dirty Dancing’

This Eighties classic continues to get hearts fluttering and toes tapping. Whether you watch it for the soundtrack, the dance moves or just to swoon over Patrick Swayze, it’s an all-round great pick and never fails to put a smile on our face. Follow Baby (Jennifer Grey) as she learns to dance, love and enjoy a bit of freedom. Just promise us you won't attempt the famous lift – head injuries are a surefire way to kill the romance.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

‘Twilight’

For some, a sparkly 104-year-old bloodsucker is not their idea of the perfect date, but others might disagree. The phenomenon that is Twilight is available on Amazon Prime and is sure to make any Twi-hard’s Valentine’s Day. Follow Bella (Kristen Stewart), the most envied teenager of the late Noughties, as she falls for vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson). Of course, much romance (and werewolves) ensue, making for an entertaining watch.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

‘How to be Single’

This film is perfect for a Galentine’s get-together. It’s funny and likeable but also has an honest, relatable message at its core. The story follows Alice (Dakota Johnson) as she moves to New York after splitting from her long-time boyfriend, and, you guessed it, she goes on to learn how to be single. Wild parties and misguided relationships follow in this very relatable, fun pick for those wanting to celebrate singledom this Valentine’s Day.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

‘10 Things I Hate About You’

An absolute classic from the early 2000s, this high school rom-com is based on the William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, so you can pretend to feel very high-brow and educated, all while drooling over Heath Ledger. With an excellent enemies-to-lovers trope and an utterly charming musical number, you can’t go wrong.

Watch now on Disney+

‘Pretty Woman’

This film is Julia Roberts at her absolute finest. Another rom-com based on an iconic piece of literature (Pygmalion for those not in the know), this film defined the genre in the 1980’s. Cementing Roberts as America’s sweetheart, she plays Vivien, a sex worker with a heart of gold, who falls in love with the dashing workaholic, Edward (Richard Gere).

Watch now on Disney+

‘Rye Lane’

One of the newer films on our list, Rye Lane came out in 2023 and is already a classic in our books. It is a love letter to South London as much as it is between the two protagonists. Both recently dumped, Dom (played by recently BAFTA nominated actor David Jonsson) and Yas (Vivian Oparah) stroll through the streets of London, bonding over shared heartache and chaotic antics.

Watch now on Disney+

‘Love, Simon’

Simon (Nick Robinson) begins an anonymous pen pal relationship with someone at his school. The only issue is they have no idea who each other are, and nobody knows he’s gay. Through a turn of events, Simon is forced out of the closet and takes a rather novel approach to coming out to his classmates.

Watch now on Disney+

Katherine Heigl was everywhere in the late 2000s and 27 Dresses is a perfect example as to why. Heigl plays Jane, a wedding obsessive who has been a bridesmaid, you guessed it, 27 times. Jane begins to unravel as her little sister announces her engagement to the man she loves. Meanwhile, a cynical journalist (James Marsden) decides to follow along with Jane and share her story.

Watch now on Disney+

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out as £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus.

How to sign up for Disney+

If you’re not already subscribed to Disney+, you can subscribe for £4.99 per month for the ad-based tier, while the standard plan costs £8.99 per month or £89.90 per year. The premium plan costs £12.99 per month or £129.90 per year. Unfortunately for anyone looking to try out Disney+ before they commit to a monthly subscription, there’s no free trial currently available.

