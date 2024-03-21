Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are just three more episodes to go until the BBC’s hit business show Dragons’ Den comes to an end for another year. But before then, there are plenty more entrepreneurs to interrogate, and the long-awaited return of fiery guest dragon Emma Grede.

In tonight’s episode, the founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s Skims returns to the lair to show us all why she’s our favourite guest dragon this series, calling herself “Emma Greedy” and telling Peter Jones that she’d rather keep the pot of investment gold all to herself.

The businesses on the show this week include a company on a mission to make people obsessed with beans, a beauty price comparison app, a bladder control supplement and a weird automatic shower cleaning contraption. We’ve outlined everything you need to know about the brands and where you can buy their products below.

They join a host of other entrepreneurs this series pitching for investment, from a gluten-free granola brand in last week’s episode to a luxury glamping company in episode two and a home chef meal delivery service in episode eight.

Bold Beans: From £3.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bold Bean Co)

The first entrepreneur to enter the den this week is absolutely obsessed with beans. Amelia Christie-Miller, the founder of Bold Bean Co., is hoping her jars of tasty legumes will entice the dragons to part with their cash.

Launched in 2021, Bold Bean Co was set up after Christie-Miller had a bean epiphany in Spain. The former bean-hater, hungover and looking in an empty fridge for anything to eat, spooned herself some heirloom butter beans and was converted immediately.

Bold Bean Co says it sources the tastiest bean varieties, cooks them low and slow, and seasons them properly throughout the cooking process. Packed with protein and fibre, it sells everything from queen red beans, queen black beans and queen chickpeas to queen butter beans, organic white beans and organic chickpeas. They’re available as a 700g jar or a six-jar taste the range pack (£24, Amazon.co.uk).

Automatic shower cleaner: £346.50, Ascmarket.com

(ASC)

Where would Dragons’ Den be without some weird inventions? Next up in the den is a Surrey-based father and son duo who have delivered the goods – an automatic shower cleaner that the pair hope will make cleaning your shower as easy as one, two, three.

The automatic shower cleaner (or ASC for short) is a device that the company claims prevents the build-up of mould, lime scale, dirt and grime. Featuring spinning pressurised heads that blast deep into your shower, curtain or glass, it removes the need for lots of scrubbing.

There’s a three-step process to the ASC when it comes to cleaning your shower. Firstly, spraying detergent, then water, then a polishing agent. The domestic device is available to buy on Amazon (£415.80, Amazon.co.uk) and the company’s website (was £495, now £346.50, Ascmarket.com), though it’ll set you back a wodge of cash.

(Skin)

Third in the den this week are long-term friends turned business partners Flinty Bane and Ben Barter – entrepreneurs who’ve created a price comparison app for beauty buffs looking to save on their favourite products. But will the dragons be signing up?

Launched in 2021, the Skin app lets users pull together a virtual beauty shelf full of their most-loved products and brands, from Medik8 to Olaplex and Charlotte Tilbury. Customers can then compare the price of products at top retailers, including Boots, Lookfantastic, Asos, Space MK and Cult Beauty.

Whenever a product on the virtual shelf receives a price cut, you’ll be sent a notification straight to your phone, and you can also share your favourite products with other users, crating an online community of beauty fans.

Download the Skin app now

Jude bladder supplements: From £28.50, Wearejude.com

(Jude )

And last but not least, the final entrepreneur to enter the den this week is London-based Peony Li, a former investment banker who wants to put bladder health on the menu with an all-natural supplement that she claims can strengthen your bladder, so you don’t have to go as frequently.

Launched in 2022, Jude says it has developed a supplement formulated with pumpkin seeds and soy oestrogen, which it claims is designed to target the root cause of bladder problems and stop you needing to go urgently and get fewer leaks.

The company says that it has completed an independent clinical study with Jude, stating that 8.6 out of 10 people reported improvement through a 12-week randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial. The standard treatment is a 12-week plan (£75, Wearejude.com), but you can also get a four-week pack (£28.50, Wearejude.com) and a one-time pack (£36, Wearejude.com).

Buy now from Jude

