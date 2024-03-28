Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s the penultimate episode of one of the most turbulent series of the BBC’s long-running business show Dragons’ Den ever aired, and while there’s only one episode left to go after tonight, there are still deals to be made.

This evening, four new sets of entrepreneurs will enter the den seeking investment in their startup businesses but will any of them secure the gold? The line-up this week includes Glaize, an at-home manicure brand; an inclusive audio magazine for children; a range of dog smoothies from Furr Boost; and a new kind of bean bag from Remy.

Spoiler alert: it’s also the first time in Dragons’ Den history that Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman will agree with each other – the pair have been butting heads since Bartlett joined the panel in 2021. Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the businesses in tonight’s episode and where you can buy their products.

Glaize stick-on gel nails: From £14, Glaize.co

(Glaize)

The first entrepreneur in the den tonight is Gina Farran, the founder of an at-home manicure business producing made-to-measure stick-on gels. Immediately impressing Sara Davies, will the nail art get the queen of crafting or any of the other dragons excited enough to invest?

Launched in 2022, Glaize creates stick-on gel nails that are custom-made to fit your nails, with a range of different colours, shades and art designs available. There are 23 solid colours (£14, Glaize.co), six different glitter designs (£16, Glaize.co) and 16 different nail art designs (£18, Glaize.co).

Once you place an order, you’ll be sent a link to upload four photos of your hands to the company’s website and the team will custom-size your Glaize nails. These will then be sent out and delivered through your letterbox, with each pack containing 15 stick-on gel nails.

Buy now from Glaize

Audio Mag accessible magazines: £195, Audiomagmedia.com

(Audio Mag)

Next up in the den is Ireland-based Stephen Keane, who’s made a series of accessible audio-based children’s magazines that can be read by those with dyslexia and low vision. Arriving in the lair with one of his customers – nine-year-old Laurel – will his pitch leave the dragons wanting to pick up a copy?

The audio magazines can be read by those with and without disabilities, making it accessible to all children. Those with print disabilities can use a Gridmark G-Talk 3 pen, which has a speaker in it, to run across the stickers in the book and have it read aloud.

The first issue of The Fact Factory audio magazine launched in October 2022, and the 12-part magazine series can be bought as a bundle, including the pen and activity packs, for £195. Keane says he’s prioritising libraries and schools, so it’s worth checking if your school has the magazines available before buying your own kit.

Buy now from Audio Mag

Furr Boost dog drink: £4, Furrboost.com

(Furr Boost)

The third set of entrepreneurs to enter the den tonight is Shropshire-based married duo Louise and Ian Toal, who have made a functional hydration smoothie drink for dogs. While their 10-year-old beagle Phoebe lapped up the drink in a hot second, will the dragons be as thirsty to invest?

Food scientist Louise first launched the nutritious and hydrating drink for dogs in 2021. Each drink contains a meat, fruit and vegetable, blended with added oils and vitamins that Furr Boost says not only hydrates your dog but helps their skin and coat, digestion, immunity, anxiety and metabolism, too. Plus, it says the drink is safe for all breeds of all ages and sizes.

The company sells six different tasty flavours for £4 each. There’s beef, broccoli and blueberry; pork, sweet potato and apple; chicken, butternut squash and cranberry; salmon, sweet potato and blueberry; venison, butternut squash and cranberry; and a plant-based vegan option. You can also buy a pack of 12 from Amazon (£46.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Remy pod bean bag: £139, Amazon.co.uk

(Remy)

Last to enter the den is Canadian entrepreneur Abeer Iqbal, a founder who quit his high-stress job to do something more relaxing: create a new kind of bean bag that you can lounge on in multiple positions. While the bean bag puts some of the dragons to sleep, will his business potential do the same?

Remy makes a range of sleep and wellness products, starting with ever-popular weighted blankets in 2018. The brand has since expanded its range of products, and has focused its attention on reimagining the bean bag, optimising it to be the best it can be.

The pod is essentially a bean bag that moulds around your body, conforming to your shape when you sit on it. It adapts to your position, so you can sit, recline or lie back. Remy also sells the hugger (£59, Remysleep.com), which is a bean bag pillow, providing support for your neck, back and legs.

