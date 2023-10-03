Touker Suleyman got into a heated conversation with an easyJet staff member after his flight was delayed.

In an Instagram post, the Dragons’ Den star, 70, said he had been to a pet fair in Izmir, Turkey, and had been due to fly back to Gatwick airport but was told the flight would be late, a crew member was not well, and 20 passengers would be left behind.

“EasyJet was offering €400 as compensation... the next flight was four days time,” he added.

According to Flightradar24, flight U26594 left Izmir at 10:15pm BST and landed in the UK at 2:29am BST.

The Independent has contacted easyJet for comment.