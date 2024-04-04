Dragons’ Den: Where to buy mead, Wiggy supplements, Yard Art and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After what’s been arguably the most dramatic series of Dragons’ Den in the BBC’s recent history, tonight, the fire-breathing dragons will make a few last-minute deals before slamming the doors to the den for a final time.

As well as those controversial ear seeds, this series has seen entrepreneurs pitch everything from ceremonial-grade cacao, stick-on gel nails and goat milk skincare to cheeky swim shorts, greetings cards that dogs can eat and ready meals that come in frozen blocks.

The 21st series also introduced us to guest dragons for the first time, with Gary Neville and Emma Grede making an appearance. The BBC is reportedly looking to bring onboard Made in Chelsea’sSpencer Matthews, sports promoter Eddie Hearn and Deliciously Ella founder Ella Mills for future episodes.

But before we start looking ahead to next series, there are five more entrepreneurs to interrogate, including a locally made honey mead, a company making garden wall art, a libido-supporting supplement brand, a portable manicure and pedicure tool and a foot-controlled drum kit. Here’s where you can buy all their products.

Nidhoggr Mead Co mead: From £24, Nidhoggrmead.com

( Nidhogger )

​York-based Peter Taylor makes a big Norse entrance into the den this week as his pitch begins with two Vikings fighting each other to the death, followed by some authentic locally produced mead. But will any of the dragons enjoy the taste enough to invest?

Launched in 2020, Nidhoggr MeadCo is a drinks brand that produces alcoholic honey meads in a range of flavours. Nicknamed the “drink of the Gods”, mead was widely consumed in the Viking era. Nidhogger brews its mead with just three ingredients – locally and sustainably-sourced Yorkshire honey, Yorkshire mineral water and yeast.

The drinks company sells eight different flavours of mead, including traditional mead, elderflower, lemon and lime, sour cherry, raspberry and lemon, apple and rhubarb and ginger. A 350ml bottle costs £24 and a 700ml bottle costs £32.

Buy now from Nidhogger Mead Co

Yard Art wall art: From £185, Yardartuk.co.uk

( Yard Art )

Essex duo Charlotte and Grant Clemence have walked into the den with a goal of transforming our ordinary garden walls into works of art. But will their pitch be more Mona Lisa or Moan-a Lisa?

Launched in 2019, Yard Art creates a range of outdoor art designs that can grace any garden wall. Made from outdoor-grade acrylic, Yard Art says that its outdoor pieces are completely waterproof, UV resistant, windproof, fade proof and durable, and have a 3D illusion printed frame that make them pop.

There are a range of different wall art styles to choose from, including abstract designs, heritage designs, modern designs, street art and botanical boho designs. Prices start from as little as £185, but there are some slightly cheaper art pieces on sale for less.

Buy now from Yard Art

Stomp It foot drum kit: Stompit.co.uk

( Stomp It )

Dorset-based musician Rich Baxter walks into the den this week with a new kind of musical invention – a drum kit that can be played at the same time as a guitar. But will the Stomp It kit have the dragons getting up on their feet?

Launched in 2022, the Stomp It is a fully customisable drumkit that you play using your feet, letting musicians sing and play using other instruments, while also controlling the drumbeat. There are different programmable pedals that can be used for recreating kicks, beats, snares, cymbals, tongs and more.

Currently still in the prototype phase, you can find out more about Baxter’s one-footed drumkit by visiting the Stomp It website,

Visit Stomp It’s website now

( Nail Pad )

Identical twin sisters Carrie and Tori think they’ve found the solution for on-the-go nail polishing with their invention that stops spillages and uneven paint, but will the dragons see the potential in the product?

Launched in 2019, Nail Pad is essentially a portable table for home manicures and pedicures that can be popped into a handbag. The handy Nail Pad station features a nail polish pot holder so that it doesn’t tip over, and a fold-out leg that keeps the surface stable when you’re polishing.

A single Nail Pad costs £12.95 from the Nail Pad website, but you can also buy an all-in-one home mani and pedi nailpad set (£24.95, Nailpad.co.uk), which comes with a nail polish, base and top coat, nail file, buffer, cuticle pusher and an organic cotton bag to store it all in. The deluxe set also comes with an Essie Spa many many mani intensive hand lotion and starter scrub exfoliating hand scrub (£29.95, Nailpad.co.uk).

Buy now from Nailpad

Wiggy libido supplement sachets: £35, Amazon.co.uk

( Wiggy )

Wiggy’s Wesley Pierce enters the den with a solution to a very personal problem – putting the drive and libido back into the bedroom using a mix of natural vitamins and minerals. But will the company’s pitch have the dragons reaching for a sachet themselves?

Founded in 2022, Wiggy produces all-natural 5g powder stick sachets, which it claims will boost your drive and libido. Wiggy sells two different supplement sachet bundles for men (£35, Amazon.co.uk) and women (£35, Amazon.co.uk).

Sold on the company’s website and Amazon, both bundles have a mixed-berry flavour and come with 28 stick sachets for a one-month supply. The men’s supplement includes maca root, L-Tyrosine, ashwaghanda root, Siberian ginseng root and Irish seamoss, while the women’s supplement contains baobab fruit powder, maca root, flaxseed oil powder, Irish seamoss Reishi mushroom and lactobacillus acidophilus.

